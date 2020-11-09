The Hawkins County Board of Education introduced their new student board representatives at their November meeting.
Ethan Lawson is Cherokee High School’s representative, Madison Lipe is Volunteer High School’s and Dalton Seals is representing Clinch School.
“This is a great opportunity for these kids to learn and see how a school board works,” said BOE member Debbie Shedden, who is the student board representative coordinator. “I’m very proud of them.”
Shedden explained that, in order to be considered for the position, board representatives must score a 19 or better on the ACT, have at least a 3.0 GPA, have no discipline referrals, have missed five days or less per school year, have a petition signed by 15 fellow students, be a member of the rising senior class and have three faculty recommendations.
“This is a very important position to us as a board,” Shedden added. “It gives a correlation between the student views and their input and concerns affecting their particular schools. It aids them in being involved and communicating with us as a board.”
Madison Lipe
“She says she is very eager to take on this role,” Shedden said of Lipe.
Lipe is also a straight-A honor roll student and serves as head drum major in the Falcon Marching Band. This is Lipe’s third year on the band leadership team and her second year as a drum major. She also previously served as flute section leader during her sophomore year.
“When she’s not on the podium, you can find her helping with the VHS key club, of which she has been a member for three years,” Shedden said. “She likes being able to give back to her community in many different ways.”
Lipe is also an active member of the Hawkins County 4-H club, through which she was able to be an active member of the Appalachian Youth Fair Board for two years.
“I’m also able to teach kids about agriculture through various events around the county,” Lipe said. “I hope to represent my school well and continue to better our community. I am thankful to be able to represent Volunteer through this position, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Dalton Seals
Seals has attended Clinch School since he was in Kindergarten and currently has a 3.89 GPA.
He has also taken dual-enrollment classes at Walters State Community College and is currently ranked first in the senior class at Clinch.
Seals has also played basketball since sixth grade.
Upon graduation, Seals said he plans to attend a four-year college and major in biology. After that, he plans to attend medical school to become a pediatrician.
Ethan Lawson
Lawson is a member of the Cherokee Marching Chiefs band and has been all four years of high school. This is his second year as the band’s drum major.
In addition to the band, Lawson is involved in the National Beta Club, French Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Yearbook Staff and Newspaper Staff at CHS as well as the community-based Heritage Lights organization.
“This is a leadership organization, where Lawson is currently serving as president,” Shedden said.
Lawson plans to major in political science in college.
“I am very grateful that I have this opportunity to show how passionate I am about using my voice for Cherokee,” Lawson said.
“We look forward to hearing from each of our board members on various topics as the year progresses,” Shedden said.