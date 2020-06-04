ROGERSVILLE — A Bulls Gap man was ordered held without bond, pending a June 17 hearing in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court, after he allegedly led Rogersville Police on a high-speed chase, struck one officer’s cruiser and and attempted to run head-on into another officer’s patrol car.
Ronnie Justin Roberts, 33, of Oasis Road, was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court.
According to a report filed by RPD Officer Josh Byrd, two children — ages 5 and 8 that he was supposed to be watching for their father — were passengers in Roberts’ vehicle, whom he abandoned after climbing out the window of his vehicle and briefly running from officers on foot before being brought down with a Taser deployment.
Charges filed against Roberts include:
• Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance;
• Felony reckless endangerment (two counts);
• Aggravated assault (two counts);
• Resisting arrest;
• Failure to stop at a stop sign (two counts);
• Felony evading by motor vehicle;
• Driving on suspended driver license;
• Violation of financial responsibility (no proof of insurance); and,
• Possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident began around 9 p.m. on May 29, 2020, when Byrd observed Roberts, whom he knew from prior knowledge to not have a valid driver’s license, behind the wheel of a green Honda Accord that was northbound on Colonial Road.
In his report, Byrd stated that Roberts accelerated as he approached Main Street and made a turn onto East Main Street at a high rate of speed, failing to stop for a stop sign.
Roberts turned onto Stamp Street and drove through the cemetery. When Officer Byrd followed, he found the car parked in the graveyard.
“As Roberts observed my unit, he accelerated quickly in an attempt to elude officers,” the report continues.
Byrd activated his lights and siren while attempting to make a traffic stop, but the car re-entered East Main Street without stopping, again, at a marked stop sign.
At that point, Officer Cambren Gibson observed the vehicle speeding eastbound on Main.
The vehicle attempted to turn on North Hawkins Street at a high rate of speed at which time the driver lost control, the report notes.
“This caused the vehicle to leave the right side of the roadway on North Hawkins and travel through he East Court Apartments parking lot,” Byrd’s report continues.
Roberts was able to regain control of the vehicle and began driving in a grassy area of the apartment complex.
It was at that time that Roberts drove his vehicle towards Gibson’s patrol unit in what appeared to be an attempt to strike the cruiser, Byrd wrote.
“This caused Officer Gibson to have to quickly maneuver his vehicle to avoid being struck in the side of his patrol unit,” Byrd’s report states. “The Honda continued through the grass area as Roberts drove the vehicle head on towards my patrol unit in what officers believed was an attempt to strike my unit head on.”
Gibson positioned his own cruiser in a way that “allowed the vehicle to safely spin out of control once contact was made between Officer Gibson’s unit and the Honda Accord,” the report states, which prevented Roberts’ vehicle from striking Byrd head-on.
The collision disabled Roberts’ vehicle, which came to rest in a grassy area.
“Roberts then exited his vehicle through the driver side window, at which time officers observed two children as passengers,” the report continues. “Roberts then ran on foot across North Hawkins Street leaving the children in the vehicle.”
The suspect led officers on a brief foot chase before Gibson used a five-second taser deployment to subdue Roberts. After a brief struggle, Roberts was placed in custody.
Officers found that Roberts was reportedly supposed to be watching the children for their father, who is a friend of his.
A check through NCIC revealed that Roberts driver license was suspended, and a search of the vehicle turned up several glass pipes, believed to be used for smoking methamphetamine, a butane lighter, two cut straws, one marijuana bowl, numerous empty plastic bags, and a plastic container holding about 1.36 grams of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol also responded to the scene to investigate the incident.
The children were picked up at the scene by their parents, Byrd noted.
