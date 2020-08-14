For nearly four years, the corrupt Washington political cartel led by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler and their cohorts in the ‘Deep State’, in partnership with the equally corrupt ‘Fake News’ media, have worked to overturn the results of the 2016 election because they knew President Donald Trump is a mortal threat to their pay-to-play get-rich schemes. Having failed thus far, they are trying to use the Coronavirus to seize power!
This is not how American government is supposed to work. Public service is supposed to be public service — not a fast track to getting fabulously wealthy.
Joe Biden and his family have perfected the pay-to-play crony politics system over the course of his half-century in public office. In April of 2014, shortly after President Obama put then-Vice President Joe Biden in charge of U.S. policy on Ukraine, Joe’s son, Hunter, was appointed to the board of a notorious Ukrainian oil and gas company called Burisma, which was under criminal investigation by the United Kingdom for allegations of money laundering. Between April, 2014, and October, 2015, Hunter, and his business partner, Devon Archer, were paid more than $3.1 million. Hunter was paid $83,000 per month. Hunter continued to sit on Burisma’s board until 2019, presumably at the same pay scale.
In December of 2013, ABC News showed Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, getting off of Air Force Two in Beijing, China. Less than two weeks later, Bank of China (which is the government of China), gave Hunter Biden’s investment fund one billion dollars to invest on their behalf, later increased to $1.5 billion.
Frank Biden is Joe Biden’s brother. His business in Latin America and the Caribbean received tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded loans while Joe was Vice President.
In October of 2016, the Costa Rican Ministry of Education signed an agreement with Frank Biden’s company, Sun Fund Americas, to operate solar facilities in Costa Rica. Additionally, Costa Rica’s national power and light company entered into a partnership with Frank Biden to build a solar power complex in the country’s northwest region.
In 2010, a construction consulting and project management company, called Hillsong International, announced that it was hiring Vice President Joe Biden’s younger brother, James Biden, to be its executive vice president, even though James had no experience in construction. Six months later, the firm received a $1.5 billion contract to construct homes in Iraq ... while Joe Biden was Vice President.
Can you imagine the Obama administration spending $1.5 billion to build homes in Iraq while thousands upon thousands of American citizens are homeless?
Space does not permit me to tell of the exploits of Joe Biden’s sister and his daughter, but neighbor, just think of what opportunities will be available to the Biden family when “Honest” Joe Biden gets elected to the presidency of the United States of America.
Sincerely,
Terrance R,. Craig
Lt. Col., USAF (Ret.)
Mosheim