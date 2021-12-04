The Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship (KOSBE) announce the finalists of the 2021 KOSBE Awards easier this week, including three from Hawkins County.
The three Hawkins County finalists include Brian Burchfield Ministries owned by Brian Burchfield in Surgoinsville; Elite Frontier Adventures owned by Alisa Crandall in Rogersville; and Elite Frontier Adventures owned by Alisa Crandall inRogersville.
The KOSBE Awards follow a two-tiered review/selection process, beginning with the online applications which are reviewed for completeness and then moved forward for consideration. All finalists interview with a panel of four judges that are selected from the KOSBE Advisory Council.
The KOSBE Advisory Council consists of a diverse group of volunteers and business owners who give feedback and advice, as well as bring forward issues and concerns related to small businesses. The group is a sounding board for program initiatives and proposals affecting the small business community.
The award winners will be announced at a private awards ceremony during the KOSBE Black Tie Breakfast on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 8:30 AM.
The event will be held at Fusion@BANQ in downtown Kingsport.
Other KOSBE 2021 Small Business Award Finalists
Appalachian Stars Gymnastics – Dulci Miller (Johnson City, TN); Atlas Culinary Concepts – Corrinne Carrabello (Kingsport, TN); Bays Mountain Brewing Company – Mike Kochemba (Kingsport, TN); Changes Medical Spa & Laser Care – Angela Shelton (Johnson City, TN); Conrad’s Guide Service – Anthony Conrad (Blountville, TN); Eat My Art Bonbons & Candies – Erin Coffey (Kingsport, TN); Elite Frontier Adventures – Alisa Crandall (Rogersville, TN); Glowin’ Honey Tans – Kristyn Page (Kingsport, TN); Good Batch Mama – Adam Rosenbalm (Kingsport, TN); Johnson City Brewing – Eric Latham (Johnson City, TN); Model city Antique & Flea – Robin Griswold (Kingsport, TN); Nick’s Restaurant – Victoria Harville (Kingsport, TN); Olive Oil Divine – Greg Mueller (Johnson City, TN); Reflections Paint & Body Shop – James Smith (Kingsport, TN); Rowan Tree Care – Robert E. Sheffey (Johnson City, TN); Salon 108 – Kristin Wilmoth (Kingsport, TN); Shipley Soda Co. – Ryan Shipley (Kingsport, TN); Stapleton Law – Christina Stapleton (Kingsport, TN); Sugar High LLC – Audrey Russell (Kingsport, TN); Taylor’s Martial Arts Academy- Chandler & Landon Taylor (Kingsport, TN); The Laboratory – Ashton Smyth (Kingsport, TN); The Middle Path – Joshua Russell (Kingsport, TN); The Queen’s Magnet – Jurnee Stout (Johnson City, TN); and The Wooden Hanger Boutique – Kristin Burton (Kingsport, TN)
The KOSBEs promote economic impact by recognizing small businesses that are leading by example and making an extraordinary contribution to the communities they do business in. These businesses exemplify leadership and excellence in overcoming adversity, and a passion for helping others succeed. Award winners serve as inspirational leaders to other local small businesses, and they model best practices that will progress the region as a whole.
For more information about the KOSBEs, please visit www.kosbe.org/kosbes