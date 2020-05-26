BULLS GAP — Louise B. Howard, age 94, of Bulls Gap, went to meet the Lord on May 25, 2020.
Louise was born to Ray and Gertrude Berry on February 16, 1926. She attended school at Bulls Gap Elementary and High School.
She married Harold Howard from Decatur, TN, and graduated from East Tennessee State University where she earned her Master's Degree in education. She worked as a teacher for many years at surrounding schools.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Howard; and parents, Ray and Gertrude Berry.
She is survived by her friend, Dianna Hughes of Bulls Gap; friend, Betty Davis of Indiana; and several other friends from the area.
The family of Louise wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Signature Nursing Home of Rogersville for the care they shown for her.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Eric Chapman officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Long and Berry Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to the Hawkins County Humane Society or adopt an animal.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
