Beginning in January, Mount Carmel town employees will receive a $50 bonus on their birthday each year.
The board voted 5-2 in favor of Alderman Tresa Mawk’s resolution that would establish the bonus for all town employees who work more than 40 hours in a year, with Aldermen Jim Gilliam and Steven McLain voting ‘no.’
Roughly 40 town employees fit into this category, so this would cost the town roughly $2,000 annually.
However, Gilliam spoke against the resolution, noting that the town already included a one-time employee COVID-19 bonus in this year’s budget. Full-time employees received a $1,000 bonus and part-time employees $500. The town currently has 22 full-time employees and 30 part-time employees, so this came to roughly $37,000.
“So now, [the employees] want this (bonus?)” Gilliam asked. “Well, I don’t know whether THEY do. Some of them may, but the ones I’ve talked to aren’t interested in that.”
He added, “We can’t keep on giving money away because it’s going to run dry. The old cow will run dry.”
“We have a lot of lawyer fees too, don’t we?” Stilwell replied, referring to the extra $35,000 the town had to add to the budget for legal expenses to cover the investigations into eight ethics complaints.
“I like the idea of giving them a little treat for their birthday,” Mawk said.
“We’re competing in the job market right now, and, if little things like that can get people to stay here, it would be nice to have,” Alderman Darby Patrick added. “We can’t afford big salaries, but little things like this help out a little bit.”
Gilliam noted that he recently looked into the number of people in the town who were delinquent on their property taxes last year.
“You know you’re going to have more this year,” he said. “There are a lot of people out there who ain’t got the money to pay their taxes. We should be helping them.”
He added, “We all took an oath–hand on the Bible–that we would protect the citizens of Mount Carmel. Tell me one time we’ve done that!”
Housewright noted that there are state programs to assist citizens with delinquent taxes, but the town itself is not legally allowed to assist a citizen with their taxes.
“It would be discriminatory on our part,” City Attorney John Pevy said. “It’s kind of like expending funds to do work for people for private matters. You can’t enrich private citizens.”
“With it just costing $2,000, I don’t see a problem with that,” Alderman Mindy Fleishour said. “That’s a drop in the bucket of our general fund balance.”