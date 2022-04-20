A woman was arrested April 14 on multiple charges including aggravated vehicular assault after she allegedly struck two pedestrians with a vehicle on April 11.
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Audrey Jean Barnes, 45, 327 Morningside Drive, Rogersville, was driving a 2001 Chevy Prism on Rt. 70 near the Old Rt. 66 intersection when she allegedly struck two males.
The THP report states that Jimmy Perrine and Douglas Jones had stopped to help a driver push a disabled Dodge Dakota out of the roadway when they were struck by Barnes’ vehicle.
Both men were transported to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Aside from aggravated vehicular assault Barnes was charged with DUI, driving left of center, driving on a revoked license, no insurance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and light law violation.
She was held in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment Monday morning.