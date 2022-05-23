Caitlin Collins enjoys a tearful reunion Friday at the Hawkins County Humane Society with her lost chihuahua “Snowflake” who went missing on April 29 and was found trapped in a hot vehicle in Rogersville on May 19.
Caitlin Collins enjoys a tearful reunion Friday at the Hawkins County Humane Society with her lost chihuahua “Snowflake” who went missing on April 29 and was found trapped in a hot vehicle in Rogersville on May 19.
A dog that had been lost for three weeks was reunited with its owner Friday thanks to Rogersville Animal Control Officer Lee Sexton who spotted “Snowflake” alone in an unlocked vehicle on a hot day.
Caitlin Collins, who lives near Henard Lumber just south of Rogersville told the Hawkins County Humane Society she hadn’t seen her chihuahua “Snowflake” since she let it outside to go potty on April 29.
That same day Collins sent an email with a photo to the HCHS about missing Snowflake, and she came into the shelter herself to look at dogs just to make sure. But, Snowflake was nowhere to be found.
“She was very distraught over missing her dog,” said HCHS director Sandy Behnke. “We posted it on our Facebook page and no one said anything. Then on (Thursday, May 19) Rogersville animal control officer Lee Sexton came in with this little white dog that was left in a car.”
Sexton reported to the the HCHS that some bystanders pointed out the dog stuck in a hot car. When he went to the apartment the vehicle belonged to no one answered the door.
“The car was unlocked, so he took the dog out of the car because it was getting hot, and he brought the dog to the shelter,” Behke said. “(HCHS assistant manager) Melissa said, I think we have that dog posted on our Facebook page. We reached out to the people who sent us the picture of their lost dog on April 29, and they’re like, ‘That’s her’.”
Snowflake had been missing for three weeks. Behnke noted that when Snowflake arrived she was afraid and was snapping at people. When Collins arrived to pick Snowflake up Friday morning Snowflake’s demeanor changed 100 percent.
“As soon as the dog saw her it was wagging its tail and was so happy, and she (Collins) was crying,” Behnke said. “I’m sure after three weeks that she (Collins) was wondering if she was ever going to see her (Snowflake) again. It was an emotional reunion.”