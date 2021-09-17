Hawkins County’s ongoing bus driver shortage has resulted in several routes not being run for the past several weeks.
This past week there were six routes that didn’t run, and parents have been required to find another form of transportation for their children
For the week of Sept. 20-24 buses 83, 3, and 37 will not be running for the entire week.
Transportation director Roy Benavides told the Review Wednesday he’s only about three drivers short from being up to full staff, but he’s been trying to cover 11 routes for driver who are out for various reasons.
“A lot of what’s going on right now is medical leaves, and stuff like that,” Benavides said. “It’s not all necessarily COVID related. We’ve had lot of other things happening as well. Medical procedures that were planned. We had some drivers with sudden illness, or illness in their family.”
Benavides added, “Some routes we’re covering with other drivers doing a second route after their routes. Some of the routes we’re not covering at all because don’t have drivers to do them. We’re trying to get the word out that certain routes won’t be able to run some days.”
There is a link on the Hawkins County Schools website that shows the list of buses that will not be running the next week, along with the days they will not be running. This includes both morning and afternoon routes of the days listed.
“Some substitute drivers have been driving every day since the beginning of the year,” Benavides said. “Some substitute drivers are school employees who would normally only drive for football games or different things like that, and they’re doing their best to help us get some of the routes we don’t have filled. We’re trying to do the best we can as quickly as we can. It’s a process you don’t want to cut corners on. You’ve got to make sure everything it right.”
He added, “It takes time to get drivers prepared if they’ve not done it in the past. It takes time to make sure all state regulations are met to be a driver. If you’d like to be a Hawkins County school bus driver definitely call the Transportation Department. We’ve got trainers ready to go and get people through that hand-on training.
Bus driver applicants will received paid training. They must be at least 25 years old and pass a DMV, county, state, and federal background check.
For more information call the Transportation Department, or you can apply online at www.hck12.net
Benavides added, “We will continue to try and keep all buses that we can in operation. We do apologize for this inconvenience and are hoping to help the circumstances get resolved quickly. If you know anyone that would be interested in driving a bus to help in a situation like this as a sub driver or full time, you can give us a call at (423)272-7135.”