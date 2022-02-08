The Hawkins County General Sessions Court “Justice for Vets”, Veterans Mentor program will be hosting an 80’s Dance Party fundraiser at the Church Hill VFW on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Night Moves, featuring Dwayne Morris, will be bringing all your favorite 80’s tunes to the stage from 8 p.m. until midnight.
This will be Dwayne’s fist performance in his hometown of Church Hill.
The band also features legendary local talent David “Goob” Burns and Jerome Smith.
General Admission tickets will be sold at the door for $10, or you can text (423) 218-9196 to reserve your seat for $25.
All proceeds will benefit the Justice for Vets, Veterans Mentor Program, serving the Veterans of Hawkins County.
The Justice for Vets program is administered by Hawkins County Sessions Judge Judge J. Todd Ross, ran by Judge Ross’ long-time friend Ron Light.
“Ron had already been assisting our local veterans with their disability claims and other Veterans Administration issues, as well as helping with transportation and home improvements to accommodate their disabilities,” Ross said. “When an opportunity arose in 2016 start a Veterans Mentor Program in my Court, Ron was the obvious choice to fill that roll. He accepted immediately and attending training in Memphis. Ron has generously volunteered his time for the past 6 years serving the Veterans of Hawkins County.”
The Hawkins County Veterans Mentor Program receives no funding, other than the few fundraising events held each year.
Light is a Gulf War Veteran and served in the military for 20 years.
“He has endured the frustrations of dealing with the Veteran’s Administration and understands what it takes to fight for every benefit our veterans deserve,” Ross said. “I could not imagine a better advocate for our veterans than Ron. He has been a tremendous asset to our court and, especially, to the veterans that appear before me.”
The Veterans Mentor Program is open to anyone that is brought before the General Sessions Court.
This program was instituted nationally by the National Association of Drug Court Professionals, Justice for Vets Program, and recognizes that veterans, who find themselves before the Court, bring with them a unique set of circumstances and needs.
The Veteran Mentor is there to meet with them and help determine how to best meet those needs and reduce the risk that they will commit additional offenses in the future.
The Veteran Mentor may help them obtain VA disability or other benefits, receive mental health, drug, or alcohol treatment, or just sit with them over a cup of coffee and listen with an understanding ear.
At the age of 18, Ron left East Tennessee State University to serve our country in the U.S. Army where he excelled at every level.
After completing Infantry, Airborne, Pathfinder, International Long-Range Reconnaissance, and Patrol School, Ron was deployed to the Gulf War, where he completed his tour of duty with the 101st Airborne, Pathfinders Division, and was awarded the prestigious Combat Infantry Badge.
Upon his return from the Gulf War, Ron continues to serve his country while on drug eradication missions in South America attached to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency. He then continued his service in various roles including as a Drill Sergeant Instructor.
Upon concluding his career in military service, Ron returned to college and received his Bachelors of Business Administration and Masters of Business Administration from King University.
“We are so blessed to have someone in our community with not only an impeccable resume of military service and education, but a heart to help others that have served our country,” Ross said.
The Hawkins County Veterans Mentor program needs the assistance of the community to continue to assist our veterans and to meet their ever increasing needs.
“We hope that the community will respond and pack the house on the 12th,” Light said. “If you can’t make it on Saturday, but would like to help in other ways, please text (423) 218-9196.”