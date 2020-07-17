All right East Tennessee, we head for the polls Friday with the start of early voting. On the conservative slate (for U.S. Congress), we have 16, count them, 16 candidates to replace Phil Roe. Like the rest of you, I am looking forward to fewer dinner-time calls and mail that is not littered with endless campaign mailers.
The thing that is always the most rewarding during campaign season is the inevitable “Push-Poll”. You know the ones that want to get your voting preference and then proceed to throw dirt at a set of candidates. They postulate “Would it change your vote if you knew that candidate X”:
• Have had legal issues and have been slow to repay the government while spending lavishly on themselves;
• Have stated that they are for lower taxes while continually raising taxes in a prior role;
• Are supported by organizations that are opposed to the president;
• Do not have a residence in the district they seek to represent; and,
• on and on and on.
The sad thing is that this and a handful of social media platforms form the basis on which a number of voters base their vote.
The first district of Tennessee is geographically large and political forums are few between and those that do come around usually consist of nothing more than stump speeches. Debate seems to be avoided at all cost. That said, it is important that voters educated themselves on the candidates. Look at their track record, see what they actually do versus what they say; look at their campaign finance reports available at www.FEC.gov and see who is financing and supporting their campaign; call them and ask them questions about issues that are important to you and get answers, they all have web sites or some means of contact. They are, after all, looking to be your representative in Washington.
If they will not or do not respond when they want your vote, you will not be able to reach them after they get your vote!
Ralph Darnell
Mooresburg