Although school board elections statewide are now partisan, current members of the Hawkins County Board of Education vowed last week to always make decisions in the best interest of children, as opposed to political parties.
At its Jan. 13 meeting the BOE approved two anti-partisan motions.
The first motion was for the chairman to begin reading the Boardsmanship Code of Ethics aloud at the January meeting from now on.
The board will then vote by roll call to affirm the statements in the code. Thursday’s roll call vote was 7-0 in favor.
That Code of Ethics was established in 2002 and was most recently updated in 2008.
One statement in the code emphasized by the BOE Thursday was, “I will represent at all time the entire school commsunity and refuse to represent special interests or partisan politics.”
The BOE also voted unanimously to change board policy 1.102 — Board Member Legal Status.
At the recommendation of Board Chairman Chris Christian the following was added to the policy: “(Board members) shall certify that his or her vote on any pending matter will be in the best interest and support of students, and not be based on partisan politics.”
That addition to the policy was approved 7-0 as well.
The BOE voted unanimously last month to send a letter to state government representatives expressing opposition the Tennessee General Assembly’s recent decision to make school board elections partisan.
Christian told the Review after Thursday’s meeting he is opposed to partisan school board elections because partisan politics only lead to “fighting” that will be counterproductive to the education system.
“The reason I’m requesting this is, we as a board unanimously voted for a resolution opposed to partisan (school board) elections,” Christian told the board. “Putting this verbiage in has nothing to do with the state law for elections. But, it’s saying we as a board are going to keep politics out of education. We want to do what’s best for the students.”
Board member McClure Boyd said he was on board with the spirit of the proposed change, but he asked County Attorney Jim Phillips if it is compliance with state law.
Phillips said, “There’s one way to find out.”
Christian: “Let’s find out.”
Boyd: “Even if it’s in the form of a protest I’m essentially for it.”
Previously school board candidates didn’t have to declare a political party affiliation and weren’t included in the county primary. School board elections were settled in the county general election.
As a result of the change the four seats that come up for election this year will be on the May 3 county primary ballot.
Those seats up for re-election include District 3 held by Cathy Cradic, District 4 held by Tecky Hicks, District 6 held by Debbie Shedden and District 7 held by Judy Trent.