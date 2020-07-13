KINGSPORT — On June 5, 2020 an unidentified female was recorded on surveillance video in the act of shoplifting a pair of Nike® athletic shoes ($90 value) from Rack Room Shoes, located at 2626 East Stone Drive, in Kingsport.
One month later, on July 5, what is believed to be the same unidentified female was recorded on surveillance video in the act of shoplifting two air conditioning units ($500 value) from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, located at 1151 North Eastman Road, in Kingsport.
Two images of this suspect, taken from video clips, are included with this article. Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: