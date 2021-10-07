The Rogersville City School Warriors defeated the Bulls Gap Bulldogs 28-0 Tuesday evening to top off an undefeated 8-0 season.
The shutout happened on homecoming night as the Warriors put an exclamation point on a dominating season.
The scoring started early for the Warriors. On the Bulldogs first play the Warriors recovered a fumble at the 22 yard line.
Three plays later Landon Jeffers scored on a 9 yard run. Zack Voiles ran in the point after and the Warrior led 8-0.
The Warrior defense held the Bulldogs to a 3 and out. After a short punt the Warriors took over on the Bulldog 33. Jaydan Gonzalez ran the ball to the eight. Two plays later Jeffers scored on a two yard sneak to make the margin 14-0.
Bulls Gap went 3 and out to start the second quarter. Gonzalez sacked Jake Elliot to help stop the Bulldogs. The Bulldog defense produced their own 3 and out, forcing the Warriors to punt.
The Warriors got the ball back on an Eli Boyd interception at the Bulldog 28. Two plays later Jeffers found Lofton Hayes in the endzone for a six yard touchdown.
Jeffers ran for the conversion and the Warrior led 22-0. On the next Bulldog procession Hayes intercepted a Bulldog pass and returned it 65 yards for a pick-six, making the score 28-0.
The second half saw both teams move the ball but neither could manage a score.
“It has neen a great year,” said Warriors coach Forrest Gladson. “I have enjoyed watching these young men grow up, on and off the field. They bought in to what we were trying to do and never looked back. Gonna miss this eighth grade crew. Wish them the best of luck as they move on to become Cherokee Chiefs.”
All photos by Randy Ball