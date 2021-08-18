Church Hill Mayor and Aldermen thank police, fire for work during VHS phony shooter threat

Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal presented several city police officers and firemen with a $50 gift card as a thank you for their work during the phony shooter threat at Volunteer High School on Aug. 10.
“On behalf of the board of mayor and aldermen and the citizens of Church Hill, we are very proud of our police department and fire department,” Deal said during the Aug. 17 BMA meeting. “During the situation at Volunteer, we had people running from harm's way while our officers were running into harm’s way.”
He explained that, when he called CHPD Chief Chad Mosley on Aug. 10 to get an update on the situation, Mosley was “leading over 200 children to a safe haven.”
“I would put our department up against anybody’s,” Deal said. “These guys have done a fantastic job. It’s hard on them, and it’s nerve wracking.”
Deal gave each CHPD employee, including Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief Luke Woods, a $50 gift certificate to take their family to dinner.
“I know that’s not much, but we greatly appreciate you,” Deal said. “I’m glad the situation turned out the way it did.”
On Aug. 10, which was the first full day of the school year, Hawkins County Central Dispatch received a call shortly before 8 a.m. from a person claiming to be a “bullied and harassed” VHS student.
The caller stated that he was in the main bathroom near the VHS front office with a handgun and he was headed for the gym and planned to fire his gun.
Every school in the entire county went into lockdown, and approximately 100 police officers from surrounding counties and cities descended on VHS. Students were evacuated by bus to the Mount Carmel National Guard Armory for parent reunification while law enforcement searched the school.
Later that day, Hawkins Co. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson explained that the call was a hoax, no firearms were located and no shots were fired. Investigators have since determined that the phony call actually originated out of state.
The HCSO, CHPD and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are still investigating the incident. Attorney General Dan Armstrong later told the Review that the perpetrator of this hoax could be facing a Class a felony Terrorisim charge. Detailed articles on the incident and its aftermath will be linked to the online version of this article.