Church Hill residents now have a local urgent and primary care option, as the newly constructed Fast Pace Urgent Care opened its doors for service on Saturday, August 8.
On Friday, August 7, the facility held a ‘socially distant’ open house, where visitors could drive up to the building, meet some of the caregivers, receive a goodie bag and register to win a tv.
As a new member of the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce, that open house was followed by a Chamber ribbon cutting to welcome the business into the community. Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal, Alderman Keith Gibson and City Recorder Josh Russell were also in attendance to welcome the new business.
This Church Hill location will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
What brought Fast Pace to Church Hill?
“We have a team who scouts out places that might have a need for our services,” Regional Director Will Harelson told the Review. “We focus a lot on rural health care. Church Hill was one of those places where everything in the community met what we were looking for, and we’re very happy to be here.”
Before Fast Pace, Church Hill residents who needed to visit an urgent care facility either had to drive into Rogersville or Kingsport.
Both Clinic Manager Amanda Genco and Harelson told the Review that the community response to the new business has been positive.
“Even from what we have seen today (at the meet-and-greet), I think we’ve had a great response,” Genco said. “We have a lot of people who are very happy that we’re here.”
Harelson noted that around 100 people visited the meet-and-greet.
“We’re very happy to be here, and there has been a nice turnout,” he said. “We’ve got a great staff here, and I think this is going to be a great situation for all of us.”
Mayor welcomes Fast Pace
“It is my pleasure to welcome our newest business into the city of Church Hill,” Deal said in a welcome video. “Fast Pace Health has a patient-first mentality, committed to providing convenient and compassionate care. We look forward to Fast Pace’s involvement in our community events and supporting the community.”
He went on to add that Fast Pace is available for patient urgent care, behavioral health, wellness exams and x-ray needs.
Meet the clinic manager
Clinic Manager Amanda Genco is local to the area, as she grew up in Church Hill and now lives in Rogersville.
“I originally worked in Kingsport and was looking to go to an urgent care,” she said. “I started PRN in Jefferson City, Tenn. When they said they were opening an urgent care here, I jumped right on that opportunity and said, ‘yes, I want to come here!’ It’s a great company.”
What Fast Pace offers
The Church Hill location currently has five staff members—two providers, two x-ray technicians and a front office specialist.
However, Harelson told the Review that he expects to add more staff members as the patient volume increases.
“We handle primary care as well as urgent care services like x-rays, suturing, the common cold, flu and COVID-19 testing,” Genco said. “As far as primary care, we can manage diabetes and high blood pressure and other ailments.”
Harelson added, “If someone wants to get tested for COVID-19 but doesn’t have the symptoms and doesn’t want to come inside the clinic around folks who may have it or something else, we offer an option where they can stay in their car until we are ready to bring them in. We also wear our masks and try to social distance to help ease those fears as well.”
He also noted that Fast Pace will go along with the county-wide mask requirements. As of August 12, Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee extended the county-wide mask mandate until midnight on August 29.
Genco noted that certain ailments such as stroke or heart attack symptoms should be handled at an emergency room rather than an urgent care. But, if a patient is unsure whether to visit the urgent care or emergency room, Genco advised them to call Fast Pace to ask for advice.
Fast Pace Health now has over 100 different clinics in four different states, and they are based out of Franklin, Tenn.