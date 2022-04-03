Over your lifetime, your feet will carry you more than 216 million steps, or more than 100,000 miles.
That’s a lot of time spent on your feet and, as you age, it becomes more important than ever to take good care of them.
“People unable to move about suffer numerous physical, psychological and social afflictions as a direct or indirect result of foot dysfunction,” podiatrist Michael J. Trepal told Healthline. “It is not simply how they look but how they work that matters most.”
Tips for Tip-Top Feet
Healthline offers these tips for keeping your feet ready for walking:
• Don’t wear too-tight shoes.
• Don’t share shoes (or the bacteria that can live in them).
• Don’t share pedicure utensils.
• Don’t cover discolored nails with polish.
• Don’t shave calluses.
• Don’t DIY an ingrown nail.
Wearing poorly fitting shoes can cause corns, calluses, blisters, ingrown nails and even sprains and strains.
“Corns and calluses are areas of thickened skin resulting from abnormal pressure or rubbing,” Trepal said. “They are not the problem but rather the result of abnormal foot structure or function.”
Some things you should do
• After a long day, try the legs-up-the-wall yoga pose to give your feet and legs a break.
• Give yourself a foot massage regularly.
• Roll a tennis ball under your feet.
• Soothe any irritation with a vinegar foot soak.
Check Your Shoes
Most people have one foot that’s larger than the other. You should always fit your shoes to the larger foot and always buy the shoes with the best fit, not the ones that look the best.
The American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society says that properly fitting shoes should hold the ball of your foot comfortably in the widest part of the shoe. You should have enough depth that your toes don’t rub on the top of the shoe, and, while standing up, you should have a finger’s width between your longest toe and the front of the shoe.
Walk around while trying shoes on to make sure you don’t have any rubbing or slipping. Wear heels sparingly because they can cause chronic knee, hip or back pain.