Rogersville City School cheerleaders, football players, parents, teachers and administrators gathered prior to the start of the Warriors Sept. 2 football game against North Greene to honor the American soldiers killed last week in Afghanistan. Thirteen flags were unfurled, one for each soldier killed during the Aug. 26 suicide bombing in Afghanistan. In the game RCS defeated North Greene 12-6. See the game recap in the sports section.
RCS honors 13 soldiers killed in Afghanistan
