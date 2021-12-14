With one opioid settlement check already in hand, and another on the way, Hawkins County is a plaintiff in yet another lawsuit filed recently against a an opioid marking consulting firm.
Greeneville attorney Crystal Jessee announced last week that a new federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of Hawkins County and several other Tennessee counties against McKinsey and Company, Inc.
This announcement comes on the heels of the Hawkins County Commission voting on Nov. 22 to opt in to a federal lawsuit settlement proposed by opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, a the nation’s largest drug distributors — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. The amount of that settlement hasn’t been released.
In November Hawkins County received a check for $1.6 million from a state lawsuit filed in Sullivan County Chancery Court against Endo Pharmaceuticals in 2017 by Northeast Tennessee Attorneys Generals Barry Staubus, Tony Clark, and Dan Armstrong
Jessee told the Review last week that McKinsey is a global consulting firm which was hired by Purdue Pharma, and other companies in the chain of distribution, to help increase sales and profits of prescription opioids.
This past February McKinsey reached a $573 million agreement with attorney generals from 47 states, the District of Columbia and five territories.
In June the Multi-District Litigation Panel which represents Tennessee counties inlcuding Hawkins County created a new MDL for the claims against McKinsey.
“We believe our counties need to be included in the McKinsey MDL, to protect their rights in future settlements,” Jessee said. “While the current settlement with Jansen and the Big Three Distributors is nationwide and includes litigating and non-litigating entities, there is no guarantee that the same rules would apply in this case. Therefore, to protect the local counties we have filed suit so we can ensure that we have the right to participate in the even there is a favorable resolution.
Jessee added, “We believe that our suit is independent of the attorney general’s settlement, and the counties have their own right to file suit, claiming damages for their separate entity.”
Jessee is part of a consortium of law firms representing Hawkins County and 13 other counties in Tennessee in this and other pending opioid lawsuits.
She said her goal is to bring back as much monetary compensation as possible to our local counties to ensure that we have the resources to continue to fight the opioid epidemic that was caused by careless companies and providers.
The lawsuit states, “ This case arises from the worst man-made epidemic in modern medical history— the misuse, abuse, and over-prescription of opioids. This crisis arose from the opioid manufacturers’ deliberately deceptive marketing strategy to expand opioid use. McKinsey and Company, Inc. (“McKinsey” or “Defendant”) played an integral role in creating and deepening the opioid crisis.”
The lawsuit further states that in the years following Purdue Pharma L.P.’s 2007 guilty plea for misleadingly marketing OxyContin, McKinsey worked closely with Purdue to dramatically increase OxyContin sales to the benefit of McKinsey, Purdue, and the Sackler family, the wealthy family that has owned and controlled Purdue for decades. McKinsey specifically sought to maximize OxyContin sales by working around the requirements of the Corporate Integrity Agreement that Purdue entered as part of its guilty plea. McKinsey also performed related work for other manufacturers of opioids, including Johnson & Johnson. Through the conduct described in this complaint, McKinsey participated in and helped orchestrate a broad scheme to deceptively market opioids.”
Other plaintiffs include Campbell, Clairborne, Greene, Hancock, Johnson and Washington counties.