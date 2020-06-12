MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College has named 339 students to the President’s List for spring 2020. To be named to this list, students must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average while completing at least 12 hours of college credit.
Students from the coverage area of The Rogersville Review and The Hancock Co. Eagle include:
Grainger County: From Bean Station, Pamela Alisha Allen, Katrina Marie Bosse, Noah Anthony Burke, Jordan Blair Howerton and Amity Cherish Warren. From Mooresburg: Erica Ann Wolfenbarger. From Thorn Hill, William R. Holcombe and BreAnna Jon-l Scearce.
Greene County: From Bulls Gap, Zachary Noah Harris and Gracie Madison Paige Jones. From Mosheim, Melanie Caroline Ragon.
Hamblen County: From Whitesburg, Hunter B. Creech and Matthew T. Marcum.
Hancock County: From Kyles Ford, Breanna Lashea Shults. From Sneedville; Jonah Blake Greene, Hunter Keith Holt, Emily Grace Hopkins, Tyler Shane Mullins, Dakota Lane Trent and Brooklynn Nicole Wilson, all of Sneedville.
Hawkins County: From Bulls Gap, Cortney Denise Harris, Lindsey Elisabeth Purdy and Zachary Allen Trent. From Church Hill, Katelyn Elizabeth Carter, Logan Hullette, Dakota M. Sayers and Gracie-Raye Hagood Smith. From Mooresburg, Madison Raye Carpenter, Luke Alan Davy and Alyssa Dawn Janeway. From Mt. Carmel, Anna Elizabeth Haley. From Rogersville: Anna Michelle Adams, Amanda Grace Carroll, Haliey Michell Elkins, Caden Lee Hickman, Dathan M. Hickman, Elizabeth Ashley Hogan, Jake Garrison Risner and Summer R. Simpson. From Sneedville, Jocelyn Elizabeth Ferguson and Macy Carlen Reed.
Sullivan County: From Kingsport, Katherine Ruth Beyersdorf, Richard Keith Cox, Caleb Jesse Deal, Denise Marie Montgomery and William C. Quesinberry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.