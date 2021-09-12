Have you ever thought about how big God is? Have you ever thought about the fact, that He might not be the same size though the eyes of different people? What do you mean Brother Sheldon?
I wanted to share with you a key today. I think of the Bible giving us keys that open doors in our life. If I begin to go somewhere and forget my key for the car or the house, I can’t enter. It’s almost like part of the Bible I need to use for a situation has similar keys we need to learn to use.
One key that is vital for us is to constantly remind ourselves how big God is. In the Bible is the story of David and Goliath. Goliath was a 9’9” giant that was part of the Philistine army that challenged the army of Israel. None of the army of Israel would take him on because they compared themselves to the giant that possibly weighed over 700 pounds.
David, a shepherd was sent to check on his brothers when he learned of the challenge. But David knew God and knew how big God was and didn’t compare himself to Goliath, but David compared Goliath to God. He asked permission to fight Goliath and with a slingshot brought Goliath down.
It is a faith exercise, but we constantly need to remind ourselves this God that not only created the earth, but the universe and everything in it and who knows what is beyond it, is the same God wanting to interact in our lives.
This same God that turned the sun back in the sky for Hezekiah, that stopped the sun for Joshua, that parted the sea for Moses and the Jordon for Joshua, that stopped the rain for 3 years for Elijah, that multiplied the fishes and loaves for Jesus to feed 5,000 is still the same God today.
In foreign nations, missionaries relate amazing stories of miracles happening all the time. Why there and not here? Could it be that in the simplicity of life where many people have nothing, it’s easier to see how big God is.
Jesus said, faith is like a mustard seed that begins as a very small thing but can grow under the right conditions (Matt 17:20). But can it be also like a muscle and we build that muscle by constant use of reminding ourselves (1) how big God is and (2) of God’s promises that we find in scripture?
We simply find promises of God that match our need. We ask God to take care of that need and begin reminding ourselves no giant we face is bigger than God. Then as David, we run towards the giant and bring it down.
Rev. Shedon Livesay is the director of Rogersville’s Of One Accord Ministry. You can contact him at the ministry by calling (423) 921-8044.