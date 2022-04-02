Two people including a juvenile were flown via air rescue to the Johnson City Medical Center Friday afternoon after a vehicle reportedly failed to negotiate a curve on Carters Valley Road and rolled multiple times in a field.
Around 3:40 p.m. Friday police and rescuers responded to the single vehicle crash at with injuries 4132 Carters Valley Road.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that a white GMC Yukon was located off the left side of the roadway in a pasture.
According to the THP report, the GMC was driven by Christina Cecchinato, 42, of Church Hill, on Carters Valley Road.
Cecchinato reportedly attempted to negotiate a left curve, at which time the vehicle skidded sideways and then ran off the roadway into the ditch. The GMC then struck a fence and the rolled over several times before coming to rest.
Ceccinato was ejected from the vehicle. She and a juvenile passenger were flown from the scene by Wings Air Rescue and taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.
The THP reported that the juvenile was transported for precautionary reasons and was later found to have no injuries. Cecchinato was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released a short time later.
Another passenger, Brandon Knuffke, 44, of Church Hill, was checked on scene and refused to be transported. Neither adult was wearing a seat belt
The THP reported that charges are pending at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.