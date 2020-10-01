Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee announced on Sept. 29 that he allowed the county-wide mask mandate to expire at midnight on Sept. 29.
The original mask mandate was put in place on July 17 and renewed twice.
Though there will no longer be a mask mandate in effect, Lee urged citizens to continue wearing masks, noting that “Wearing a mask shows respect and concern for our neighbors.”
Lee announced from the beginning that the mask mandate wouldn’t be enforced by police.
“It remains the civic responsibility of each person in Hawkins County to continue protecting others and themselves by taking extra care of the vulnerable population, staying home when possible and certainly when sick, by practicing good hand hygiene, and by wearing masks around other people,” Lee said in a Sept. 29 press release. “I encourage all residents to continue wearing masks voluntarily as doing so can help keep schools and businesses open. Wearing a mask shows respect and concern for our neighbors.”
He added, “Even though masks will not be required, I encourage everyone to continue to wear them and practice social distancing guidelines. Many residents have said they would take responsibility and wear a mask voluntarily if the mandate was lifted. I encourage our community to be respectful of one another as people make their individual decisions about the controversial topic of wearing a mask.”
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there were 109 new COVID-19 cases in Hawkins County over the 14-day period between Sept. 16-29. On Sept. 28, however, there was only one new case reported, and Sept. 29 saw four.
“When the original face covering order went into effect, our hospital system was in crisis,” Lee added. “The alarming growth in cases across the Tri-Cities was pushing hospital capacity to the limit, and our mask requirement was part of efforts in communities across the state to get that situation under control. It worked. As we enter flu season, COVID-19 remains active and potentially dangerous. Please remember that we are not out of the woods yet.”
He also noted that rules applicable to students within schools will continue to be enforced by the Board of Education and school superintendents for the school districts.
COVID-19 cases in Hawkins County Schools
Since Hawkins County Schools resumed in-person instruction at the end of August, the system has seen 22 COVID-19 cases, which resulted in a total of 148 students and 18 teachers being quarantined.
According to the HCS website, there are currently 72 quarantined students from Cherokee High School, 24 from Volunteer High School, and six from Bulls Gap School.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson has said in published reports, “We are still highly, highly recommending (wearing masks), and providing masks for any who needs them, per CDC direct guidance.”