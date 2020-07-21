ROGERSVILLE — Lydia Mae Regnier, age 88, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at NHC Healthcare, Kingsport.
Mrs. Regnier was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church, and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Mrs. Regnier was preceded in death by her parents, Tip and Ethel Lovin Livesay; brother, Kelly Livesay; and sisters, Betty Samsel and Thelma Trent.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Myron Regnier; sons, Jeffery Regnier and wife, Mary, of Yuma, AZ, Larry D. Regnier and wife, Norma, of Kankakee, IL, Brian Regnier and wife, Susan, of Redondo Beach, CA; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois Trent of Rogersville, Mildred Miller and husband, Wayne, of Talbott, Kay Livesay, of Morristown; brothers, Dale Livesay and wife, Bessie, of Bean Station, Alan Wayne Livesay and wife, Myrna, of Church Hill and Donald Livesay; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at Rogersville First Baptist Church with Rev. Trey Meek officiating. A private interment will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
