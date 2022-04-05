Tammy Lynne Courtney contacted me to ask if I would be interested to cover her Nanny’s 100th surprise birthday party at Peking Restaurant Saturday.
Of course I thought it was a marvelous idea since I had seen so many pictures on Tammy Lynne’s posts on Facebook and thought she looked like a woman I would love to meet.
Nanny lived up to all my expectations with her lively demeanor and frank manner of speaking. She took one look at me and said well I guess you’re not married. Well she got that right, LOL. I gave her a pink acrylic pour which she loved and Tammy Lynne said they would hang it in her room.
Back in 1922 a” Bearcat” was a lively woman. That’s when Marie “Nanny” Courtney was born along with such luminaries as Betty White, Judy Garland, Christopher Lee, Stan Lee, Jack Kerouac, Kurt Vonnegut and Bea Arthur. A “hotsy totsy” attractive lady she is, and even her 100th could not fade her “darb” (splendor). A century behind her and she’s still a hoot and a half.
Can you imagine the world population was 1.876 billion people on the planet and the average income was $3,143 per year. Warren Harding was the U.S. President, a first class stamp was 2 cents, a gallon of gas 25 cents, a dozen eggs 39 cents, a movie ticket 25 cents and a new house $5,400.
In the news 1922 the British Empire covered its largest extent, a quarter of world ruling over 1 in 4 people on earth. Water skiing began, the first successful insulin treatment of Diabetes was made and the Reader’s Digest was published.
Wow what a birthday party and Marie was graciously holding court wearing her tiara and speaking to all her admirers in turn. I felt blessed to have met this special woman who told each of us she was happy to have met us and made us feel equally special on her special day. Cheers to Ms. Marie or Nanny as Tammy Lynne insists is her correct title.
Upon my arrival to Peking I was greeted by Abby Courtney who’s warm welcome and hug was a lovely beginning to this momentous event. I have known some members members of the family since childhood and it was nice to meet new ones and see the whole family celebrating the matriarch.
Peking Restaurant is Nanny’s favorite so this was the perfect spot to let her enjoy the hot and sour soup which Tammy Lynne says Nanny can eat three bowls of whenever she’s there while the rest of us sampled everything on the buffet. I piled my plate high and discovered the coconut chicken was my favorite.
The ice cream at Peking is a must and I had a bit of all the flavors. I was completely stuffed but Tammy Lynne started passing out birthday cake made by Christy Higgins Helton. I couldn’t resist this scrumptious creation so moist and delicious and the icing was incredible. The cakes were so pretty it was a shame we couldn’t eat the cakes and have them too.
I took lots of pictures and posted them online. So many people offered birthday wishes from around the world with many saying she deserved two cakes.
Valerie Mallett Goins said Ms. Marie used to clean the Citizens Union Bank when she worked there right out of college and said she was such a sweet lady. That’s something I believe we can all agree on.
Happy 100th Birthday and many more Marie Courtney. We all love you and feel blessed to be a part of your celebration of life.