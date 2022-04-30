That nurses are health care heroes is abundantly clear after two years of pandemic.
The toll is just as clear — many nurses are stressed, burned out and strongly considering leaving the profession. So what can you do to show your appreciation? Keep reading to learn more.
Follow the Rules
Nurses witnessed firsthand the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, so you can do your part and help keep their patient load low by taking the recommended precautions in your area. Wear masks if officials ask you to, get vaccinated if you can and follow social distancing guidelines when they’re in place.
Contact your Community Leaders
Get in touch with government, religious and community leaders in your area to organize events to show your appreciation for health care workers. Perhaps you can feed them a meal or two, buy them gift cards and spa days, or do something else to show them how much you appreciate their sacrifices over the last couple of years.
Be an Advocate
Support policies and legislation that benefits public health and health care professionals. These changes will last long after the COVID-19 pandemic. Industry associations like the American Nurses Association and others can help you explore the issues important to health care workers.
Talk to Nurses
Reach out to family and friends that are nurses and ask them if they need help. Or volunteer to do things without asking, such as bringing their families meals, taking care of children, running errands and more. You may be giving a stressed-out health care worker the break they need to keep them going another day.
Give
Nonprofits are raising money for COVID-19-related issues, including caring for the country’s health care workers.
Some organizations you can look into supporting include the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s COVID-19 Response Fund, the COVID-19 Frontline Health Worker Fund, the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, the CDC Foundation Coronavirus Emergency Fund and Project HOPE.
Your Health
Be proactive in your own health care. While COVID cases spike, people are still dealing with common health ailments such as heart attacks, stroke and the flu, which can also land them in the hospital.
Get flu and other vaccines when your doctor recommends, take your medications and follow medical advice to keep yourself as healthy as you can.