Traffic stop leads to discovery of meth, moonshine and BB guns

A Fall Branch man was arrested on Dec. 31 after a traffic stop led to police discovering methamphetamine, liquor, moonshine and two BB guns made to look like real pistols.
Around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 31, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Hutchins saw a green Chevy S-10 truck with broken taillight covers. He ran the truck’s tag through Central Dispatch and discovered that they had expired in July of 2017. Hutchins then conducted a traffic stop.
As Hutchins approached the vehicle, he reportedly “observed the driver trying to shove something under his seat.”
Hutchins then asked the driver, who was later identified as 43-year-old Jason Anthony Higgins, to step out of his vehicle.
As Higgins got out of the vehicle, “he tired to drop a baggie of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine on the ground.”
Higgins was then placed under arrest, and Hutchins searched the truck.
“Two pistols were found under the driver seat, one was inside a holster and attached to a belt,” Hutchins wrote in his report. “After further examination of the weapons, they were both B.B. guns made to look like real pistols.”
Higgins also did not have proof of insurance on his vehicle, the vehicle was “cross tagged” and Higgins had taken a 2021 sticker off of another vehicle and put it on the tag that had expired in July of 2017. He also didn’t have a wheel tax sticker on the tag.
“In the bed of the truck, a bag with two bottles of liquor and a mason jar of clear liquid believed to be moonshine was found,” Hutchins reported.
Higgins was then taken to the Hawkins Co. jail for booking and charged with possession of meth, possession of untaxed whiskey, criminal simulation, violation of financial responsibility, violation of light law, possession of an altered tag, misuse of registration and violation of wheel tax.
Higgins is scheduled to appear in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court on March 1.