Once you’ve got the grill of your dreams set up, it’s time to choose some accessories to liven up your outdoor cooking.
Here are a few gadgets and gizmos to help you serve up the best grilled meals ever.
BBQGuys Signature Rib Rotisserie Rotating BBQ Grill Trays, $97.99
These trays turn your grill’s rotisserie rod into the perfect grilling surface for cooking juicy ribs low and slow. But it’s not just ribs. Stack up seafood, steaks, burgers and more on the trays to diversify your cookout and maximize your grill space. The racks fit most grills on the market with 5/16, 5/8 and 3/4 rods.
Kamado Joe DoJoe Pizza Oven Attachment for 18-Inch Grills, $249.99
Remember when we said that kamado grills’ unique shape makes them a great convection oven, perfect for pizzas? Here’s the tool to help you pull it off. This specially shaped pizza oven attachment allows you to achieve steady temps of 400-700 degrees, letting you cook perfect, golden pizzas every time.
Weber 7661 Handle Grill Light with 3 LED Lights, $40.99
Brighten up your nighttime grilling with this handle-mounted LED light. You can detach it from the grill and use it as a flashlight, too, and it has a tilt sensor that automatically turns the light on and off when the lid is opened and closed.
Drip EZ Magnetic Spice Rack, $24.99
Keep your seasonings close at hand with this magnetic spice rack that attaches right to the side of your grill. It has a hardy, rust-resistant powder coated steel construction to make sure it stands up to even the toughest conditions. Just be aware that temperatures of more than 185 degrees can make the magnets lose their grip.
Lion Charcoal Tray for 32- and 40-Inch Gas Grills, $129
Get the flavor of a charcoal grill with the convenience of a gas grill. Load up these trays with charcoal and set them above the flame of your gas grill to get charcoal grilling with your gas grill. No lighter fluid needed. Once you’re done, the ash filters down out of the tray and is collected in the bottom for easy clean up