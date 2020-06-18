Wilma Baker Gibson, born November 30, 1955 in Kyles Ford, TN, passed away June 16, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Wilma loved the Lord and studying the Bible. She often shared her love for the Lord with friends and family on Facebook. She was a faithful listener of pastors Arnold and Dennis Murray of Shepherd’s Chapel.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Brownlow Baker and Icy Collins; step-father, Walter S. Collins; brothers and sisters, Dennis Baker, Earl (Poncho) Baker, Billy Baker, Sharon Ann Baker, Kathleen Baker and Tina Helton; several half brothers and sisters; and grandson, Anthony Trent.
She is survived by children; Ryan Gibson, Myshone (Justin) Collins, Tonya Gibson, Sherry (Shane) Trent and Tabitha Lawson; grandchildren Dustin Johnson, Ashley Jonson, Shania (Brian) Gragg, Makayla Bell, Quade Trent, Shelby Trent, Gage Trent, Blake (Abby) Marshall, Austin Surgenor, Alyssa Surgenor and Jace Collins; great-grandchildren, Nova Lee Massengill, Allison Gragg, Eleseana Gragg and Jaxon Sizemore; brothers and sisters, Charlene Goins, Rhonda Baker, Gene (Mildred) Baker and Kathy Collins; several half brothers and sisters; and several half-nicees and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at Baker Cemetery with Rev. Alonzo Collins officiating. Special music will be provided by Alonzo Collins and Family.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Johnson, David Marshall, Quade Trent, Justin Collins, Kevin Baker and Melvin Baker.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Blake Marshall and Austin Surgenor.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, June 18, at McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, is in charge of the arrangements.
