Police said a man who stated he’d to smoked meth prior to firing a shotgun at “aliens” on his neighbor’s property Sunday evening was charged with felony reckless endangerment.
Jamie Lee McGuire, 43, 2050 Pressmens Home Rogersville, allegedly told the HCSO that using meth blocks telepathic attacks from aliens.
HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter stated in his report that around 7:30 p.m. Sunday he responded to a report of an intoxicated man shooting at his neighbor’s property on Pressmens Home Road.
Upon arrival winter spoke to McGuire, who allegedly admitted to firing the shots.
“The suspect stated to me that the aliens have been relentlessly attacking him via telepathic communication,” Winter stated in his report. “The suspect stated that he saw the aliens in a block storage building on the other side of his neighbor’s property. The suspect told me that he ran and got his shotgun and began shooting at the aliens.”
Winter stated in his report that McGuire appeared to be under the influence of meth during their conversation, and McGuire admitted to having smoked meth the previous night.
“The suspect spontaneously told me that he smokes meth because it makes him fell better, and that it helps block the telepathic communication from aliens,” Winter stated in his report.
McGuire was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court and was ordered held on $5,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for April 4.