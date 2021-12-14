Chances are, if you have read about Children being served at Christmas, names were selected through Christmas for the Children (CFTC), a program for Of One Accord’s “count-wide” Christmas Program.
Celebrating 32 years of service to Hawkins County, Jennifer Kinsler is responsible this year for an estimated 1,300 children being served through this massive effort in addition to insuring 1,400 families are provided a good traditional meal on Christmas Day.
Even amidst the bustle of the Christmas season, those involved in providing the parties and seeing the joy in the faces of the children are energized to look forward to participating year after year.
Harmony Baptist Association’s, Dr. Jerry Nash brought a group all the way from Gainesville Fla. They have made this an annual trip for over 10 years now.
Dr. Nash remembers those first impressions of poverty had been indelibly engrained in the minds of this group. The Gainesville group leaves on Monday and arrives to work in Tennessee on Tuesday mornings.
They often bring gifts for their party, but wrap gifts for several of the first parties that are purchased by Christmas for the Children. Before they leave, groups like this have already reserved “their” spot for the coming year.
Another group that comes each year are churches from Carrollton Baptist Association.
Carrollton Association not only participates in helping with 4 local parties, but their group of churches this year provided 1,300 fully loaded backpacks for children that will be served. They collect backpacks at the time of their annual meeting and bring them loaded on a large heavy duty truck on the following Monday.
Ministry Director Sheldon Livesay explains, “when you think in terms of spending $100 per child on gifts and backpacks being valued at $100, then the Christmas food boxes value of $50, Hawkins County residents step up every year to insure no family is missed.”
When the program first started, Livesay remembers doing a party for about 75 children.
He said, “ A local pastor attended. He looked puzzled and made a statement saying he had attended 6 parties including ours and he could pick out at least a dozen families who had been to all of them. The conversation expanded to wondering how many truly needy families could not be served because so many seemed to be asking for help everywhere help would be given.”
Jennifer Kinsler stated the goal of CFTC was to serve every child needing help in Hawkins County, providing their applications were submitted before the deadline.
Kinsler says, “our 35-40 churches, clubs and businesses that take names are asking for names before all applications are in, because they then have to find people to shop to gifts, wrap them and have them in time for parties.”
She explained that many of the sponsors tried to get names early to shop during the “black Friday” discounted sales weekend.
Kinsler states, “while most of the parties during this COVID will be drive thru’s, most years, we bring families inside, provide a meal for them, an enjoyable program and then distribute backpacks to the children. The children can open backpacks immediately, but wrapped gifts are given in black plastic bags to parents to take home and place under their tree for a real Christmas at home.”
When asked if CFTC had anything they wanted readers to know, Livesay said, “yes Thank You- Hawkins County. Without you this program couldn’t be done. Without you, some children would be missed and wake up to nothing under the tree for them.” Livesay did say there are some more Christmas food applications still available at the Rogersville location.