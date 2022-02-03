Mount Carmel citizen claims she never submitted ethics complaint

Mount Carmel resident Janice Dean contacted City Attorney John Pevy demanding he announce at a public meeting that the angry letter she sent Pevy a few months ago was not meant as an official ethics complaint.
According to discussion which occurred at the Jan. 27 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Dean reported in her recent communication to Pevy that she intended only to express her opinions in a “statement” regarding the numerous other complaints.
Dean wrote in a letter to Pevy and the BMA, “If or when I make a complaint, you will know it as a complaint and it will be very different from the message I sent to Pevy!”
Griffith, Dean make allegations against Alderman Fleishour
Back in October of 2021, Kingsport businessman and failed lawsuit defendant Jim Griffith submitted multiple ethics complaints against several Mount Carmel officials including Alderman Mindy Fleishour.
One of these complaints alleges that Fleishour posted videos of herself performing sexual acts on a pornographic website several years ago and “talked nasty things to an elderly” citizen (Dean) via email recently. The complaint includes email correspondence between Fleishour and Dean as well as a screenshot of a profile from a pornographic website Griffith alleges belongs to Fleishour.
Fleishour spoke with the Review shortly after this complaint was filed, saying, “They are trying to blackmail me to where I resign, and they are constantly harassing me.”
Fleishour also noted that her email response, which Dean would later call “cyberbullying,” was sent after receiving numerous messages from the Dean threatening to expose Fleishour’s past adult website to the public.
However, Mount Carmel City Attorney John Pevy told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at the Oct. 14 workshop that these allegations “do not violate our code of ethics.”
“I don’t think that these things (in the complaint) are properly adjudicated by the code of ethics,” Pevy added.
Shortly after this interview, Griffith filed a subsequent complaint against Pevy and Housewright “for letting Fleishour do an interview with the Review that is slanderous to myself and other individuals.”
In late October, Dean sent a letter to Pevy regarding the matter, making several allegations against both Pevy and Fleishour. It was this letter that Pevy interpreted as a formal ethics complaint.
“Show the town the ‘code of ethics’”
Within the letter, Dean included the same correspondence with Fleishour and alleged that Fleishour had “cyber bullied” her and lied in her interview with the Review.
“You stated to the BMA that her being on an [adult] website ‘does not violate Mount Carmel’s code of ethics,’ but what about the disgusting, nasty talk she put in the Facebook messages she has sent to me and other people that she is elected to serve?” Dean asked Pevy within the letter.
She added, “These filthy letters to the Mount Carmel citizens are in the present. I think you should show the BMA and the citizens of the town a copy of the town’s ‘code of ethics.’”
“I interpreted this to be an ethics complaint because she specifically questioned my understanding of the code of ethics while alleging that one of the board members had done something improper,” Pevy told the board at their Jan. 27 meeting.
He added, “The board later voted not to investigate it, and I don’t think any of us had really thought about it since then, but Mrs. Dean has.”
“I take exception with that”
On Nov. 15, Dean emailed Pevy, noting that she had not intended for her October letter about Fleishour to be an official ethics complaint.
“I expect you to make it clear to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the public that I did not file an ethics complaint, and you had no reason to have them vote on my comments made to you,” Dean wrote to Pevy.
“I forgot to do that at the meeting despite being told that I was ‘expected’ to do it,” Pevy told the board.
Then, on Jan. 24 of 2022, Dean faxed a message to Pevy that was addressed to the BMA again noting that she did not intend for her prior message to Pevy to be an official ethics complaint, but rather a “statement.”
“Making a statement is not filing an ethics complaint,” Dean wrote. “If or when I make a complaint, you will know it as a complaint and it will be very different from the message I sent to Pevy!”
“I will take exception with the fact that Mrs. Dean says she asked me to inform you (board) of that,” Pevy told the board. “She has actually not asked me to do that yet. She has instructed me or demanded that I do so. Had she politely asked me, I would not take exception with that.”
$16,000 spent on ethics investigations so far
Pevy noted that Dean had also requested that all mention of Dean submitting this ethics complaint be removed from the record. However, there is really no way to remove it, as it was read aloud and discussed in an open public meeting. The only thing to do is read the corrected statement, as Pevy did.
However, there were still eight other ethics complaints that the board voted to have investigated by a third party attorney. As the Review previously reported, the first of those investigations was recently completed, finding City Manager Mike Housewright at no fault.
There are seven other investigations still being completed.
Pevy noted that the town has already spent $16,000 in attorney fees on these investigations so far. That number will likely only increase, as the completion dates for the remaining investigations are still undetermined.