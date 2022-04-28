A woman who went to Rogersville Police Department Tuesday night to report that her identity had been stolen by someone scanning her eyeballs with a blue tooth device was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
RPD Officer Wesley Seals described Donna Jean Dubois as being “in a state of paranoia”.
When asked by Seals if she had used meth prior to arriving at the police department Dubois reportedly replied, “Well duh.”
Dubois, 51, 2321 Main Street, Rogersville, arrived at the Rogersville Police Department around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Aside from making the blue tooth identity theft allegation, Dubois also reported that several drones were flying above her house, and it was a cartel trying to kill her.
“All the information Donna was sharing was showing signs of being under the influence of some type of stimulant, along with her eyes being dilated in the light, fidgety, and sweating profusely,” Seals stated in his report.”
Seals added, “Donna advised she consumed about a 10th of a gram of meth before her arrival.”
Dubois was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court.