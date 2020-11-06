My dad, Tim Johnson, was in the Army and retired after 20 years. He was a Sargent First Class when he retired and was stationed in Germany, Korea, and different parts of the United States.
He served as an engineer, Drill Sargent, and recruiter while serving his country. His brother, Billy Johnson , also served over 20 years and retired from the Army. Billy was in communications while serving his country and went to Germany and many places in the United States during his service. After retiring he works for the government.
Both make our family proud in serving our country, protecting us, and showing loyalty and love for our country.