Fewer Rogersville homes were sold in April, but half of those who did sell pocketed $66,500 or more than those who sold in April last year.
Last month’s median existing-home sales price was $234,000, up 41.4% from last year. The median is the point where half of the sales were for $234,000 or more. There were 16 closings last month, down from 22 last year.
Only three of the Tri-Cities area city or submarkets saw an increase in April sales. They were Bristol TN, Elizabethton, and Erwin. At the same time, sellers in only three markets saw a median price below last year.
Bristol TN and Bristol VA, and Mountain City markets took a price hit, according to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) Home Sales Report.
So far this year, 85 Rogersville existing home sales have closed. That’s five more than during the first four months of last year. The median sales price is $193,500, up from $161,000 last year. That’s a 6.3% sales and 20.2% four-month price increase. Both are higher than the city’s historical levels.
The city’s supply-demand dynamics are stable. During the first week of the month, there were 22 new listings and 24 pending sales. Since new pending sales outnumber new listings, there’s a slight downward pressure on inventory.
Rogersville had one month’s inventory at the first of the month. Balanced market conditions are five to six months of inventory, so there’s a lot more demand for housing than the inventory just like the rest of the region.
And like the rest of the region, the demand for higher-end homes is high. Seven of last month’s sales were in the $200,000 to $300,000 sweet spot. Four more were in the $300,00 to $500,000 price range.
The Census Bureau’s current population projections put Hawkins’s growth at 1%. That’s the top regional county projected growth rate. That begs the question: where’s that growth coming from? Realtor.com’s data doesn’t offer a precise answer. Still, it offers some insights into who’s looking at property listings.
Sullivan Co. residents topped the share of total view for Hawkins Co. listing (9.2%), followed by Washington Co. residents (5.5%). That fits the typical local migration pattern, but the eye-opener is the percentage of views from those in greater distances.
Hamblen and Davidson Co., Tenn., are high on the list for Tennessee listing views.
Loudoun Co. Va. residents led the out-of-state listing reviews and almost equaled the share from Sullivan Co.
Rounding out the out-of-state views were: Dekalb Co. Ga., Buncombe Co. NC, Cook Co. Ill., King Co. Washington, Fulton Co. Ga., Scott Co. Va. Mecklenburg Co. NC, the District of Columbia, and Maricopa Co. Ariz.
Rogersville is not attracting new out-of-state residents in similar numbers as other local counties but check out license plates in the parking lots of local businesses and you’ll see they’re here.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalists who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed at donfenley.com