ROGERSVILLE — The collapse of dirt from a towering hillside above buried a commercial excavating machine under tons of debris Tuesday afternoon, crushing the cab and claiming the life of its operator.
Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad First Lieutenant Corey Young told the Review that the Squad was dispatched at 2:06 p.m., on July 14, 2020, to Express Hauling, at 224 Hwy. 70 North.
“The call we got said that a male subject was trapped under 20 feet of dirt in an excavator,” Young said. “We found it next to the hill and called for help to begin removing dirt. I’m not sure if there were any eyewitnesses, but it looked like they had been working in that area and that the hill just slid off and came down on top of the machine, crushing the cab and trapping him inside. Once we removed some of the dirt, it was determined pretty quickly that it was changing from a rescue to a recovery operation.”
A report by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Shively said that the excavator was observed to be buried up to the cab in dirt.
Young said that Hawkins EMS personnel determined that the victim — identified by the Sheriff’s Office as Chris Williamson, 43, of Kingsport — was deceased.
Two large wreckers were called in to move the Komatsu excavator away from the hill, due to safety concerns, and to make it more efficient to remove the cab so that the victim’s body could be extricated, Young said.
Williamson was pronounced deceased by the Hawkins Co. Coroner’s Office.
A host of first responders rushed to the call, which included a plea for anyone with shovels to report to the location to help free the victim as rescue personnel worked feverishly to reach the man.
“We appreciate everyone who came out to help,” Young said. “The amount of support was huge.”
Agencies and others who assisted included:
Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad;
Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad Crewettes;
Hawkins Co. EMA;
Hawkins Co. EMS;
Church Hill Rescue Squad;
Multi-Jurisdictional Rope Team;
Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department;
Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department;
Persia Volunteer Fire Department;
Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Department;
Rogersville Fire Department;
Rogersville Police Department;
Hawkins Co. Sheriff's Office;
Hawkins Co. E-911;
Wings Air Rescue;
Hancock Co. Rescue Squad;
Kingsport Life Saving Crew (canceled while enroute);
Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad (canceled while enroute);
Greer's Performance Towing, Rogersville;
Tiger's Towing, Bulls Gap;
Lynn Hope Towing, Greeneville;
Hawkins Co. Highway Department;
Rogersville Street Department;
Employee's of Express Hauling, Rogersville;
Manis Excavating, Rogersville;
Quest Enterprise, Rogersville;
Thacker Farms, Rogersville;
Several members of the community; and,
Members of East Rogersville Baptist Church who provided water.