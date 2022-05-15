Jimmy Owens wrote this song in 1972. He wanted to create something that could be easily learned and sung by a church congregation. (Now there’s a general attitude among many traditionalists, that modern worship songs are too repetitious, and they lack depth. This song might seem that way at first, but it really is rich and profound in doctrine.)
Lyrically, there are two things going on simultaneously. The author makes several declarations about the nature of God, (His attributes) and then he instructs us about the attitudes of our worship.
The first, characteristic or attribute of God, that we encounter, is in the title and the opening lines. Our God is Holy! And His holiness is expressed here, in three couplets (Holy, holy; Holy, holy; Holy, holy).
Of all His attributes, God’s holiness is the one that is uniquely and superlatively emphasized is scripture. In the book of the Revelation, John saw four living creatures surrounding God’s throne, and honoring Him by crying out continuously, day and night forever, “Holy, Holy, Holy!” And that is what we, His Church will do also. We will worship Him in His holiness forever as we bow before His throne and cry out, “Worthy are You, our Lord and God, to receive glory and honor and power, for You created all things, and by Your will, they existed and were created.” (Rev. 4:11)
But why the three-fold repetition, “Holy. Holy, Holy?” Well, in addition to holiness, the author introduces another of God’s attributes; His tri-unity. Our God is One holy God in three holy persons.
I am disturbed by how many biblically ignorant Christians, today, are so quick to embrace heretical beliefs. One of them, which is rapidly gaining in popularity, is the denial of the Trinity. But God’s Word is clear. The Father is God, the Son is God, and the Spirit is God. And these three persons are One God. The Father is not the Son, and He is not the Spirit. The Son is not the Father, and He is not the Spirit. The Spirit is not the Father, and He is not the Son. I don’t understand that and there are NO known analogies to accurately explain it. But that is how God has revealed Himself and so, that is all we can know about the triunity of His being.
In this song, as worshipers, we approach God with our offerings of praise; we “lift up,” to Him, our hearts, our heads, our hands, and our voices.
In verse One, our praise is directed to the Triune God, and it emanates from our surrendered hearts. Our hearts are the seats of our desires. And God wants us to seek Him, desire Him, and love Him above all other things.
In verse Two, our praise is directed to God, our Father. We lift our heads to Him for life and sustenance. He wants our attention; He wants our thoughts and our understanding to be influenced by the Truth of His Word.
In verse Three, our praise is directed to Jesus, our Savior, and Redeemer. We offer Him our hands.
This is NOT about just raising our hands while we sing. When my mother used to call her children to supper, we all came running to the table and before we could sit, she would ask, “Did you wash your hands first?” My little brothers would throw their open hands up toward her to show her their clean hands. That is the same kind of reaction we should have before coming to worship. Jesus’ blood has cleansed us from the penalty of our sins but, while we are still in this world, we continue to sin and so, before we approach Him with our worship, we must confess our sins. He expects us to come to Him with clean hands.
In verse Four, our praise is directed to the Holy Spirit; our Comforter and Guide. We have been redeemed and we have Life. So, we offer our sacrifices of praises; that is, the fruit of our lips giving thanks. (Hebrews 13:15)
“Great is the Lord; and greatly to be praised” (Ps.145:3). The song ends with a continuous string of Hallelujahs — “Praise the Lord!” He is worthy to be praised.
