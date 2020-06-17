ROGERSVILLE — Classic cars and trucks by the dozens lined historic Main Street in downtown Rogersville last Friday evening for the June 12 Cruise In. The next Cruise In is scheduled for Friday, July 3 (weather permitting). Future Cruise Ins through the summer will be held on Aug. 14, Sept. 11, and Oct. 9 (Heritage Days). Bring your own classic ride and come join the fun!

