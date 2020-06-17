ROGERSVILLE — Classic cars and trucks by the dozens lined historic Main Street in downtown Rogersville last Friday evening for the June 12 Cruise In. The next Cruise In is scheduled for Friday, July 3 (weather permitting). Future Cruise Ins through the summer will be held on Aug. 14, Sept. 11, and Oct. 9 (Heritage Days). Bring your own classic ride and come join the fun!
Latest News
- Steven M. Sipple: Four key takeaways from Frost's Zoom session with reporters
- Frost says 'invaluable' player leadership has Huskers in a good spot despite coronavirus disruption
- Tom Oates: Packers face steep odds of approaching last year's success
- After unique offseason, Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy aims to keep building connection with Aaron Rodgers, prepare young backups
- T.I.'s daughter embarrassed over virginity check comments
- Pusha T becomes a dad
- Prince Charles still missing sense of smell
- Strike a pose: Stormi Webster's first Vogue cover
Most Popular
Articles
- Budget and education committees talk turf: “I don’t feel it’s the right time,” commissioner says
- Hawkins BOE approves $1.25 million for artificial turf at CHS and VHS
- Hawkins Co. Schools to announce reopening plan by July 4
- Fourth of July parade, fireworks will mark America's 244th birthday
- Bear sighting in Surgoinsville
- TWO CHARGED WITH ABUSE: 80-year old woman rescued from dilapidated trailer filled with dog feces, rotting food, black mold
- Rogersville man charged by city, county after two alleged assaults
- Two Lady Chiefs lost their senior season in 2020
- Claiming to be a diabetic, tired from work, doesn't help Rutledge man avoid drug charges
- CHS Senior Cooper Bolton named Joe E Fairchild Scholarship Recipient
Images
Videos
Follow Us on Facebook
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest e-Edition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.