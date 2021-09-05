One of the functional responsibilities of pastoral leadership is to guard the doctrinal purity and the truth of the Word of God whether spoken, written, or sung, in corporate worship.
Verses 1-4 in Psalm 66 give us some good instructions for our worship. “Make a joyful shout to God, all the earth! Sing out the honor of His Name; Make His praise glorious.
Say to God, ‘How awesome are Your works! Through the greatness of Your power, Your enemies shall submit themselves to You. All the earth shall worship You and sing praises to Your Name.’”
Unlike many other praise and worship songs, IMMORTAL, INVISIBLE is a classic example of a true, God-centered praise hymn.
It was written by Walter Smith who, in the late 1800s, pastored the Free Church of Scotland for forty-four years.
His original hymn had five stanzas but, in most of our modern hymnbooks, the last two have been carefully combined and what we have today, is an amazing hymn of reverential praise to the greatness of our God.
In four short stanzas, He is praised for at least 23 of His character traits. Here are the lyrics.
Immortal, invisible, God only wise, In light, inaccessible hid from our eyes,
Most blessed, most glorious, the Ancient of Days, Almighty, victorious, Thy great Name we praise.
Unresting, unhasting, and silent as light, Nor wanting, nor wasting, Thou rulest in might;
Thy justice like mountains high soaring above Thy clouds which are fountains of goodness and love.
To all life Thou givest, to both great and small; In all life Thou livest, the true life of all;
We blossom and flourish as leaves on the tree, And wither and perish, but naught changeth Thee.
Great Father of Glory, pure Father of Light Thine angels adore Thee, all veiling their sight;
All laud we would render, O help us to see: ’Tis only the splendor of light hideth Thee.
This hymn’s opening line is a paraphrase of 1Tim. 1:17, “Now to the King eternal, immortal, invisible, to God who alone is wise, be honor and glory forever and ever. Amen.”
