GREENEVILLE — Mattie Elmore, age 95, of Greeneville, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living.
She was a daughter of the late Clarence and Gertrude Lay. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Elmore; sister, Rita Zecchini; brothers, Joseph Lay, and C.R. Lay; and great-granddaughter, Penelope McCall.
She was employed by the War Department, at Oak Ridge, TN, as part of the Manhattan Project during WWII.
She was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church, in Rogersville, where she was very active and enjoyed reading, and movies.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Janet Lawson and husband, Charles; sons, Anthony Elmore, and Eddie Elmore and wife, Penny; grandchildren, Neil Pearson, Amy Pearson, Ellen McCall, and Caitlin Brabham; five great-grandchildren; sister, Theresa Niles; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. The graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4, at 11 a.m., in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
