ROGERSVILLE — Richard Clark has been named Publisher of the Rogersville Review.
Clark succeeds Tommy Campbell, who has served in this role for the last seven years.
Clark, has been a resident of the East Tennessee region for the last 15 years, most recently working for another newspaper company in the Tri-Cities. With over 40 years of varied newspaper experience, Clark is best known for his work as a consultant to over 300 newspapers across the country.
Clark and his wife, Lisa, have two daughters in college, one at ETSU and one at Walters State. They also have a son in high school. Beyond church and family, Clark's passions include fishing, camping, tinkering, and old trucks, but mostly fishing.
“I grew up in a small historic town, so Rogersville already feels like home,” Clark says. “I overwhelmed by the warm welcome that I've already seen,” he continued.
Clark plans to continue Campbell's strong commitment to local news.
Clark noted, “It is awesome to have the opportunity to be at the helm of Tennessee's first newspaper. The newspaper has a 135-year tradition of adjusting to changing times and technologies to meet the needs of the Hawkins County residents. That tradition must continue so that the newspaper, in both print and digital formats, so that Hawkins County residents are always informed about what is going on.”
Clark welcomes news submissions, and is happy to share the things he has learned about small-business marketing.