A Church Hill man who told police he’d been drinking for the previous eight hours was charged with two counts of child endangerment and DUI Friday as a result of a crash at the intersection of Silver Lake Road and Highway 11-W.
CHPD Officer Chad Gillenwater stated in his report his investigation revealed that Randall Brian Dickerson, 39, 155 Country Lane, Church Hill was traveling westbound on 11-W when he attempted to change lanes and struck another vehicle.
Gillenwater reported that when he arrived at the scene Dickerson was yelling, cursing and kicking debris in the roadway.
Gillenwater also reported that Dickerson smelled of alcohol, appeared to be impaired, and had two small children ages 2 and 5 months in his vehicle. No injuries were reported as a result of the accident.
The accident occurred Friday around 9:30 p.m.
“Mr. Dickerson stated that he had been drinking since approximately 1 p.m. on this date,” Gillenwater said. “Mr. Dickerson also became verbally belligerent to law enforcement.”
Dickerson was unable to complete field sobriety tests and was arrested. Aside from DUI and two counts of child endangerment he was also charged with failure to exercise due care and no drivers license in possession.
He was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and ordered released on recognizance on the condition he wear an ankle monitor. His next court date is Feb. 1, 2022.
Warrant served in double kidnapping case
Benjamin Drew Helton, 39, 6265 Deacon Light Road, Whitesburg, was arrested Dec. 6 on a sealed Indictment warrant issued in April charging him with two counts of aggravated kidnapping.
HCSO Cpl. Eric Pease stated in his report that on Aug. 23, 2020 around 12:40 a.m. he responded to a call from the 27-year-old woman “screaming for help.” Pease later took a statement from the woman and a 37-year-old man who said Helton came to the woman’s residence on Repass Road driving a black Cadillac Escalade and knocked on the door. They stated that when they opened the door Helton pointed a black handgun at them and ordered them to get in his vehicle.
When they entered the vehicle Helton demanded drugs and money, Pease reported. The victims stated that when they told Helton they didn’t have anything to give him he started driving with the gun still pointed at them stating, “I am going to kill both of you.”
Pease further reported that as they neared the Grainger County line on Slate Hill Road, the male victim and Helton began fighting over the male’s phone, resulting in Helton slowing down. The female exited the vehicle while the car was still moving, and the male was also able to get away. Helton is being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Inmate assaulted with homemade weapon
Travis Scott Gilliam, 34, 305 Western Heights Drive, Rogersville, was charged with aggravated assault on Dec. 3 stemming from an attack on a fellow inmate of the Hawkins County Jail which took place Nov. 26.
Corrections Officer Zachary Carman reported that the victim and Gilliam were both out of their cells to get cleaning supplies to clean their cells. The victim was in the shower area when Gilliam allegedly attacked him with a “Chirp Device attached to a rope that he tore from his sheet”.
The victim was struck multiple times with the weapon, resulting in several stitches to his right ear along with bruising on his whole body. Gilliam is serving time for a probation violation on a conviction for violating the terms of his convicted sex offender status. Carman reported that Gilliam had attempted to pay other inmates to assault the victim before conducting the attack himself.
80 mph motorcycle pursuit
Andrew Scott Burton, 21, 509 Kendrick Creek Road, Kingsport, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, failure to dim bright lights, stop sign violation and no insurance following a motorcycle pursuit in Mount Carmel.
MCPD Officer Hunter Jones stated in his report that he observed a green sport bike traveling west on Main Street near Independence Avenue with its high beam on, blinding other traffic. Jones reported observing the motorcycle driven by Burton turn south onto Independence Avenue toward 11-W and fail to stop at a stop sign.
Burton then turned onto 11-W, looked back at Jones, and accelerated, reaching 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, Jones said. Burton later slowed due to traffic and turned onto Englewood where Jones was able to maneuver his patrol car in front of the bike and get it stopped.
00 mph motorcycle pursuit
Shawn Daniel Anderson, 43, 1404 Melinda Ferry Road, Rogersville, was arrested Dec. 5 and charged with felony evading arrest, reckless driving and no insurance after a high speed chase that ended at the Hamblen County line.
Deputy Casey Carter reported observing a motorcycle allegedly driven by Anderson pass two vehicles on a double yellow line at the intersection of Melinda Ferry Road and Rt. 113. When Carter attempted a traffic stop the motorcycle accelerated up to 100 mph, and the pursuit was terminated at the Hamblen County line.
About 35 minutes later Carter responded to Whitaker Road on a report of that motorcycle being spotted. He located the motorcycle at a residence on Herbert Lane where he met Anderson and the homeowner, who handed Carter a jacket and back pack that the driver had been wearing. Anderson later admitted he fled because he didn’t have a motorcycle license.