The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted down a request Tuesday to reduced the minimum distance required between an on-premises beer establishment and protected entities such as churches, schools, and public parks.
Church Hill currently requires a minimum of 1,200 feet for an establishment to be eligible to apply for a municipal on-premises beer permit.
Sandra Earley who purchased the former karate school at 750 Old Stage Road requested that the minimum distance be reduced to 800 feet so that she can apply for an on premises beer permit for a barbecue restaurant she plans to open on that property.
CHPD Chief Chad Mosley told the BMA Tuesday that Earley’s property is approximately 855 feet from the nearest church.
“We just want to open something nice”
Brian Lawson, who lives near Earley’s property, said he can see the church, as well as the old karate school from his property. Lawson expressed concern about noise created by the restaurant. He noted that the property is also about a quarter mile from Church Hill Elementary.
Lawson said it’s also a residential area with no other businesses in the vicinity.
“It doesn’t seem like the right place to have this type of business,” Lawson said.
Earley noted that the property is zoned B-3 for business.
“We’re putting in an upscale bar and grill with a full restaurant, food served on both sides,” Earley said. “A separate restaurant from the bar. They’re connected together, however they’re separate. It’s going to be all brand new. Everything nice. We’re not opening up a wild nightclub or anything like that. We’re past all that. We just want to open something nice.”
Alderman Kathy Christian made a motion to change the minimum distance from 1,200 feet to 800 feet, which was seconded by Alderman Michael Walker
Christian noted that if the city denies Earley the opportunity to apply for an on-premises beer license, which the city regulates, she still has the right apply for on-premises liquor license from the state, which the city had no control over.
Aside from selling liquor consumed on premises, that state liquor license would allow Earley to sell more potent beers that have in excess of 5 percent alcohol content.
”Maintain some control rather than nothing”
Walker said he would prefer to have some control over the beer sales as opposed to no control over the liquor sales.
“I go up to the road to Fatz or Cheddars, or O’Charley’s, or the rest of these restaurants who have this same type of setting that she is proposing,” Walker said. “I feel like I would be hypocritical not to support a local business and allow it, if she’s going to go the other direction (toward liquor) — and I feel very confident that she will. I would rather maintain some control rather than nothing.”
Mayor Dennis Deal expressed concern that the distance reduction could pave the way for the Mexican restaurant near Volunteer High School to apply for an on-premises beer permit if the request was approved.
Mosley said it is approximately 959 feet from the corner of Volunteer High School to the Mexican restaurant property.
The minimum distances for on-premises beer sales in other nearby cities include 250 feet in Rogersville, 300 feet in Surgoinsville, and 400 feet in Mount Carmel.
The request was voted down 3-4.
Deal, Buck Tipton, Michael Bell, and James Grigsby voted no; while Christian, Walker, and Keith Gibson voted yes.
The decision was consistent with a board vote in 2015 to reject a similar request from Cowboys BBQ.
At the time the New Beginnings Assembly Church and Cowboy’s BBQ were beside each other and shared a common wall at the Church Hill Shopping Center on Richmond Street.
Cowboys later acquired a state liquor license, but has since closed.