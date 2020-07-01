WASHINGTON — On July 1, Paralyzed Veterans of America kicked off its fundraising campaign with Food City and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty.
Donations made at Food City supermarkets will go to PVA, who have helped improve the lives of disabled veterans for almost 75 years.
“This is the tenth year of our partnership with Food City and through the generous contributions of their customers, we’ve been able to help severely injured veterans and their families,” said David Zurfluh, a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran and national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America. “Today, the need is more important than ever. With underlying health issues, paralyzed veterans, and all people with serious disabilities, are at the greatest risk for deadly repercussions should they contract COVID-19. The dedication of partners like Food City and Richard Petty allow us to provide our members food, supplies, financial relief, and quality healthcare during this crisis. We thank Food City and their customers for their continued support of our deserving veterans, especially during these challenging times.”
The fundraising campaign will run at Food City’s supermarket chain stores through July 28, 2020. Customers can select $1, $3, and $5 donation slips at Food City checkouts and their gift amount will be added to their order total.
“I am proud to be supporting Paralyzed Veterans of America,” Richard Petty said. “This is our tenth year supporting Paralyzed Veterans of America with support from Food City. It’s very important to me that we continue to support and recognize our paralyzed veterans, especially during these frightening times when they need help from their communities the most. Food City is a very important partner, and we thank them for allowing us to continue to raise awareness for the needs of disabled veterans.”
Many of PVA’s members are high-risk and remain on the strictest quarantine due to COVID-19. All of the donations help Paralyzed Veterans of America provide timely support for these veterans and their families, and allow them to continue their important work delivering other important programs and services FREE of charge to our heroes so that they can live full and productive lives after a spinal cord injury or disease, such as MS or ALS.
“Thanks to the generosity of our loyal customers, in the past ten years, we have raised more than $1.25 million to benefit veterans with disabilities,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “We’re glad to have another opportunity to partner with Paralyzed Veterans of America and Richard Petty in support of this great organization and the deserving veterans they support.”
Visit pva.org to learn more about Paralyzed Veterans of America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.