I was very disappointed to hear that the Governor of Virginia had ordered the removal of the statue of General Robert E. Lee from its place of honor in Richmond, Virginia, on September 8, 2021.
While onlookers in the crowd cheered the splitting of the statue, a reporter was interviewing a lady who was a former civil rights worker and happy to see it go. She said she never realized how massive the statue was or why anyone would erect such a huge tribute to “a losing general who surrendered”.
Reading those words in the article got my dander up and I decided it was time for someone to speak out on General Lee’s behalf. Do not talk about a famous, historical man if you do not know his history.
Robert E. Lee was born in Virginia in 1807 and graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1829, being commissioned a second lieutenant in the Corps of Engineers. He had a distinguished military career in the United States Army from 1829 until April of 1861, having obtained the rank of Colonel.
During his tenure in the Army he accomplished the following: helped design and plan the construction of Fort Pulaski in Georgia; designed several of the buildings at Fort Monroe, Virginia; married Mary Custis a step great granddaughter of George Washington, whose father owned a large plantation in Northern Virginia; surveyed the southern border of Michigan and the state line between Ohio and Michigan; supervised engineering work on the Port of St. Louis and extended the upper limits for steamboat traffic on the Mississippi River in Iowa; was a master of tactics and hero during the Mexican-American War of 1846 to 1848; was highly praised by General Winfield Scott, the commander of all forces in Mexico for his courage and resourcefulness in battle; was the Superintendent of the United States Military Academy at West Point from 1852 until 1855; fought Apache and Comanche raiders in Texas for several years thereafter; put down the rebellion of John Brown and numerous abolitionists who had seized the Federal Arsenal at Harpers Ferry, Virginia, in 1859; and was offered the command of the Union Army and a promotion to Major General by President Lincoln after Confederate artillery fired upon Fort Sumter in April, 1861, starting the Civil War.
Lee’s reply to the offer was: “I look upon secession as anarchy. If I owned the four millions of slaves in the South, I would sacrifice them all to the Union, but how can I draw my sword upon Virginia, my native state?”
Lucky for the South that the “loser” refused the offer, because had he accepted it he could have crushed the South within six months with the resources available to him in the Union Army.
As it turned out, General Lee outsmarted, defeated, and kept at bay a much larger, better equipped, better supplied, and better transported (by rail and steamboat) Union Army for four years. Ultimately, he did have to surrender to General Ulysses Grant in April of 1865 as his army was out of food, water, rifles, cannons, ammunition, boots, and uniforms.
However, if you know the battle history of General Lee you should know he won almost all the battles he fought. When he first took command of the Army of Northern Virginia in 1862, he launched a series of bold attacks against Union General George McClellan, who was threatening Richmond, and drove him down the Virginia Peninsula to Hampton Roads.
He then won the Second Battle of Bull Run and invaded Maryland where he collided with a larger Union Army at Antietam Creek. Both sides took horrific losses with the battle ending in a draw. Lee, who was short on supplies, withdrew back to Virginia to resupply and refurbish his troops. Next, General Burnside led a huge Federal Army to attack Fredericksburg, Virginia. Lee anticipated his every move and set up defenses behind the City on the high ground of Marye’s Height behind a stone wall.
When the Yankees attacked again and again, they were slaughtered by Rebel cannon and rifle fire, and retreated back to Washington, D.C. By May of 1863, a new Union commander, General Hooker, planned to attack Lee’s forces at Chancellorsville. Lee, once again, outmaneuvered the Federals and in a brilliant move split his forces and totally surprised Hooker’s men who were routed. In July, Lee invaded Pennsylvania to obtain much needed supplies and headed for Harrisburg to seize a large boot and shoe factory. One third of his army was marching on their bare feet and while almost there his lead elements collided with Yankee Calvary in a small town called Gettysburg.
By the next day two massive armies were facing each other with the Union forces on the high ground. For the next two days it was Fredericksburg in reverse, as the Confederate forces charged uphill repeatedly only to be cut to pieces by Federal cannon and rifle fire. This was General Lee’s greatest defeat and a turning point in the war. Undeterred, he still managed to stop and defeat General Grant’s colossal army at the Wilderness, Spotsylvania, Cold Harbor, and held him up for ten months at the siege of Petersburg.
Finally, Grant broke into the Rebel perimeter and Lee withdrew westward in order to join another Confederate Army in North Carolina. He never got there as Grant’s well supplied army easily caught up with his forces at Appomattox Court House and overwhelmed them. The handwriting was on the wall. Lee knew his starving men were no longer a match for Grant’s army and asked for terms of surrender. As he rode away to meet with General Grant he told his aide that he would rather die a thousand deaths than do what he knew he had to do.
During the Civil War the Federal Government seized the Custis Plantation which was now owned by General Lee’s wife. It was located on a beautiful piece of land overlooking the Potomac River and the City of Washington in Arlington, Virginia. The Yankees started burying their dead soldiers in General Lee’s front yard in order to spite him. Today, it is called the Arlington National Cemetery where thousands of military veterans are buried. This plantation has now become Hallowed Ground.
After the war General Lee became President of Washington College, which was later renamed Washington and Lee University in his honor. He is widely regarded by military historians as one of the greatest generals this country has ever produced. Of course, if you were never in the military and are clueless of American History, you might consider him “a losing general who surrendered”.
Jim Weart is a retired criminal attorney who resides in Rogersville. You can email him at jamesweartcrimlaw@gmail.com