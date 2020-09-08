Keith Green, age 55, Rogersville

Keith Green, age 55, of Rogersville, went to his heavenly home on Friday, September 4, 2020 . He was a member of Bridge Church . He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Philip E Green and Eloise A Green, and brother, Gary Green.

Keith is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jane ( Tunnell- Dubuque ) Green; children, Rachel Gillespie and husband Ryan, Cristin Green, John Green, Sabrina Dubuque and Norman Dubuque; brothers, Steven Green and wife Phyllis, Neal Green and wife Melanie; sisters, Yvonne Bogguess, Kathy Minarcin and husband, Marla Weatherford and husband Lonnie .

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bobby Joe Hancock and Carter Pound officiating. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.

