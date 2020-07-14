ROGERSVILLE — A woman who was stopped by a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy after calls about a suspicious vehicle in the area claimed to be a “U.S. Marshal based in Tennessee”, but was in truth, no such thing.
A report by Dep. Hunter Lamons said that shortly after 8 p.m. on June 30, 2020, he observed a red 2004 Honda Accord driving slowly down Van Hill Estates Road.
The woman, who was finally positively identified as Jessica Ann Vanover, 36, of Light Road, Rogersville, at first told Lamons that she was a U.S. Marshal.
When asked why she was in the area, and for her identification, the woman at first claimed to be Jessica Underwood, and then Jessica Grindstaff, giving two different dates of birth.
The suspect told Lamons that she was there “roller turning the land and she owned everything up there and around her”. The reason that she was driving back and forth at the end of the road, she said, was “because the world was a map and she was stretching it out because it was bunched up”, the report states.
A check through the NCIC system at Central Dispatch revealed the woman to be Vanover, and with having a revoked driver’s license due to a 2006 incident out of Unicoi County for failure to answer to or to pay fines.
Lamons asked Vanover to step out of the vehicle an to perform standardized field sobriety tests, which she performed poorly on.
She consented to a search of the vehicle which turned up, in the ashtray, a small plastic baggie, containing .36 grams of a crystal-like substance which Lamons believed to be methamphetamine, and, in the center console, a digital scale and a glass pipe “commonly used to smoke methamphetamine”.
“I then read Jessica the Tennessee Implied Consent form and asked Jessica to perform a blood test, which she refused,” the report continues.
Vanover was charged with:
• Driving under the influence;
• Possession of methamphetamine;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Criminal impersonation;
• Seat belt violation;
• Driving on a revoked driver license; and,
• Violation of the state’s Implied Consent law.
She was taken for booking to the Hawkins Co. Jail where a date for her initial appearance in Sessions Court had not been set at the time the report was filed.