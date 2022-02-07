The SCSO has been notified that Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver have been confirmed deceased in Wilmington, NC.
Preliminary information indicates both men were involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington.
Additional details will be released when possible.
Rogersville native Johnny Brown remains at large. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Previous report
Editor’s note: The following is the most up-to-date information as of the Monday morning deadline for the midweek edition of the Review.
As of Monday the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was still asking for the public’s assistance in locating three inmates who escaped from the Sullivan County Jail Friday morning, including one who is a native of Rogersville.
Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, Johnny Shane Brown, 50, of Rogersville, and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, reportedly escaped Friday through Sullivan County Jail HVAC duct work.
The SCSO believes that the escapees may be in a white, 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck. The truck has a regular cab with a short bed. The vehicle registration that may possibly be on the truck is Tennessee registration 830GSD.
The SCSO reported over the weekend that a white Chevy truck occupied by the inmates was spotted in the New River Valley area in Virginia, and the escapees may be in the Pulaski, Va. area.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service have been assisting with the investigation.Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of these individuals, they are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
The United States Marshals Service has offered $7,500 for each inmate, or $22,500 total, for information leading to the location and apprehension of these three inmates.
Escapee information
Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, stands 5’11”, weighs 160 pounds, and has blue eyes, and brown hair. He was in jail awaiting trial for Second Degree Murder, Vandalism, Tampering with Evidence.
Johnny Shane Brown, 50 is listed as having a Tunnell Hill Road address in Rogersville. He stands 5’11”, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair. He was in jail for Failure to Appear, Driving on Suspended or Revoked License, Harassment, Violation of Order of Protection, Domestic Assault, Aggravated Stalking.
Timothy Allen Sarver, 45 stands 6’2”, 235 pounds, has green eyes and strawberry blonde hair. He was in jail for Auto Theft, Identity Theft, Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
Anyone with information on these escapees inmates is asked to call either 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911 immediately and not approach them.