The American Nursing Association projects that the U.S. will need 1.1 million new registered nurses this year alone.
Over the past 10 years, the average age of employed RNs has crept up, meaning that the nursing workforce will soon face a wave of retirements coupled with the health care needs of an aging population.
This is on top of stresses from the COVID-19 pandemic that have many nurses considering packing up their stethoscopes for good.
“We have been calling for help for years, and now, we’re experiencing a full-blown crisis. We are in a crisis so dire that even the National Guard has had to step in to help care for residents in certain states,” Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living told Skilled Nursing News. “The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed and exacerbated long-standing challenges.”
Some health care facilities are battling the shortage by making working conditions better for their nurses, and not just by increasing pay. Improving workplace culture and offering benefits nurses want are on the table, as are creative ways of thinking about work.
“Employers must respond to nurse burnout and retention challenges because they have a duty of care for their workforce, and because it is in their own interests,” the International Centre on Nurse Migration said in a new study on nurse retention. “Employers and organizations must take responsibility and provide supportive conditions, and policy interventions should be focused on improved work environments; ensuring adequate staffing levels; and providing attractive working conditions, pay and career opportunities.”
Communication between the nursing workforce and employers is key to fixing the problem, Becky Hultberg, president and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospital and Health Systems, told KGW8.
“We have asked so much of our health care workers as a society over the last two years and some people have simply said, ‘it’s enough.’ I think it’s going to require efforts by hospitals, by state partners, by federal partners and by the community to fix the current staffing shortage.”
In Hultberg’s state, universities are ramping up nursing school admissions and, while they have students there, are teaching them to advocate for their own well-being.