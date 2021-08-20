Hawkins Schools proposes using federal funds to install A/C in lacking school gyms

For years, several of Hawkins County’s elementary and middle schools' gyms have been ‘hot’ attractions, as they contained no form of air conditioning.
Now, the system is proposing to use roughly $2.2 million of the $16.7 million in federal funds that they will receive later this year to alleviate this problem.
BOE member Judy Trent told the board at their Aug. 5 meeting that she had recently attended the back-to-school bash at Mooresburg Elementary School where she and her son, Principal Greg Simpson were “sweating bullets” due to the lack of air.
“The heat is horrible down there, but now I’ve got good news to tell those Mooresburg people,” she said.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson explained that most of the affected schools simply were built when the focus was on the classrooms and office areas.
“Due to the cost at the time of air conditioning such large spaces, they didn’t accommodate for that in the original plans,” he said. “In the case of Church Hill Middle, for example, they have been wheeling in big fans year after year to try and circulate air. In some cases, schools put big fans in the hallway doors leading to the gym. It’s been less than desirable, but hopefully we'll get that resolved in this next year.”
The school system actually took suggestions via an online survey until July 1 on how to allocate these ESSER 3.0 funds. ESSER stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund. In early June, Director of Schools Matt Hixson and other school administrators also held a public hearing via zoom during which they outlined how they had proposed to use the funds. This is actually the third round of ESSER funds the county has received.
At the time, Hixson proposed that 20% of the funds be used to close the educational gap incurred during the time classes were held virtually at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. A portion of this was completed through holding seven summer school locations throughout the county. These programs began this summer and will be repeated for the next two summers.
The application to TDOE (Tennessee Dept. of Education) outlining the system’s plan for the funding was originally due in early August. It was then extended to Aug. 15 and again to Aug. 27.
The system has a running list of projects and improvements for which these funds will be used, but Hixson told the Review that some will have to be eliminated before officially submitting the plan.
“Right now, if we were to add everything up, we are about $1 million over budget, so we’re still going back through and cutting some things,” he said. “The things that we have listed, even though the dollar amounts may differ a little, even if we have to scale some of them back, the overall projects and expenditures we have listed are what we’re prioritizing for this application.”
He also noted that the list is, of course, dependent on approval from the TDOE. There is also a back-and-forth process where TDOE might deny or ask questions about specific projects before the application is officially accepted.
“Then, we will either have to address those and provide details or change courses and delete those projects that they say can’t be approved,” Hixson said.
However, he explained that he felt confident the air conditioning project would make the cut.
“Anything that is relative to cleaning the air or providing healthier air for students--that includes gymnasuims and larger air facilities--are a priority for the state in approving these plans,” he said. “I think we stand a very good chance of getting that through on the application.”
Though the plan hasn’t officially been submitted yet, below is a sampling of the potential projects:
- Hiring additional faculty
- a math interventionist
- two high school math teachers
- a CTE (Career and Technical Ed.) instructor
- graduation coaches
- a behaviorist
- a speech pathologist
- an attendance secretary
- bus drivers
- Additional technology purchases
- More student Chromebooks to continue the one-to-one initiative
- Technology integrationists
- Online platforms for all schools
- Upgrade to district domain server
- Additional and replacement security cameras
- Antivirus and Malware protection
- Ipads
- Renovations, facility upgrades and summer school costs
- Air conditioning in gyms
- Walk in coolers and additional cafeteria tables for Carters Valley Elementary
- Additional PPE (personal protective equipment)